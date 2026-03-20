The 12th-seeded Akron Zips battle the fifth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region on Friday. Akron won the MAC Tournament championship with a 79-76 victory over Toledo on Saturday, while Texas Tech dropped a 75-53 decision to Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on March 12. The Zips (29-5), who have won 10 consecutive games, placed second in the MAC during the regular season with a 17-1 conference mark. The Red Raiders (22-10), who have lost three in a row, finished tied for third in the Big 12 with a 12-6 conference record. Texas Tech will be without JT Toppin (ACL).

Tipoff from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla., is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. This is the first-ever meeting between the schools. Texas Tech is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Akron vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Akron vs. Texas Tech picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Akron vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Texas Tech vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -7.5 Akron vs. Texas Tech over/under: 156.5 points Akron vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -325, Akron +258 Akron vs. Texas Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine Akron vs. Texas Tech TV: truTV

Top Akron vs. Texas Tech predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Akron vs. Texas Tech, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (156.5 points). The Over has hit in three of the last six Texas Tech games. Akron is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Zips to have three players score 11.8 points or more, including Tavari Johnson, who is projected to score 19.6 points. The Red Raiders are projected to have four players score 9.9 points or more, led by Christian Anderson, who is projected to score 19.3 points. The model is projecting 164 combined points as the Over clears more than 70% of the time.

How to make Texas Tech vs. Akron picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Akron, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.