Texas Tech is a win away from its first Women's College World Series championship in program history, and it has ace pitcher NiJaree Canady to thank for its rise to title contention. The three-time All-American joined the Red Raiders this season on a historic NIL deal worth more than $1 million, and in advance of Friday's decisive battle with Texas for the national championship, Canady landed another seven-figure package, per ESPN.

Canady was clearly worth the investment this year, and the new NIL deal all but ensures that she will return to the program for a second season in 2026. The potential for a second transfer portal entrance in as many years went out the window, and Canady's manager, Derrick Shelby, said to ESPN the decision to stay with the Red Raiders was "not difficult."

"This program has taken care of her," Shelby said. "They have showed how much she is appreciated. The entire staff, her teammates, the school in general have been great. Tonight she is playing for a national championship and she is making history. Everything she wants from this game she can get here at Texas Tech."

While she took her sixth loss of the year in Game 1 of the championship series, Canady returned to the circle for Game 2 and got back in the win column with a two-run complete game. For the season, she boasts a remarkable 0.97 ERA and fanned 317 batters in 239 innings. The two-way standout also hits .280 for the Red Raiders with 11 home runs, the most recent of which came in the super regional round.

The Matador Club, Texas Tech's NIL collective, rewarded Canady with $1 million when she picked the Red Raiders last offseason through the transfer portal. Canady also received a $50,000 living expense bonus and $24 to match her jersey number. The NIL package made her the first college softball millionaire.

Former Texas Tech quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is a prominent benefactor behind the school's NIL operation and is an avid softball fan. He attended the Red Raiders' run through the WCWS and lauded Canady's efforts.

"It's special," Mahomes said during Thursday's finals contest. "The way she's able to control the softball and the way she's able to locate it in the strike zone, it is special. To be able to watch it firsthand all season long, you know why we're in the position that we're in. It starts off with her and her leadership."

Canady transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech after NIL discussions with the Cardinal reportedly broke down. The star pitcher and her family sought a more lucrative contract after she led a second consecutive trip to the WCWS in 2024, and Texas Tech offered 10 times Stanford's starting price.