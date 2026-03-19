The No. 11 Texas Longhorns battle the No. 6 BYU Cougars in a first-round matchup in the West regional of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. Texas won its play-in game in thrilling fashion, 68-66, against the NC State Wolfpack as it will be a quick turnaround for the Longhorns, having played Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The BYU Cougars (23-11) most recently lost to the Houston Cougars 73-66 in the Big 12 tournament. The Longhorns have lost three of their last five games, while the Cougars have won three of their last five games.

Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., is set for 7:25 p.m. ET. BYU holds a 5-2 all-time series lead over Texas. The last time these played was in Provo, Utah, where BYU took down Texas 84-72 in 2024. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs BYU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. The Cougars are at -145 on the money line, with UT priced as the +121 underdogs. Before making any BYU vs Texas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Texas vs BYU 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for BYU vs. Texas:

Texas vs. BYU spread: BYU -2.5 Texas vs. BYU over/under: 157.5 points Texas vs. BYU money line: BYU -145, Texas +121 Texas vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. BYU TV: TBS

Top Texas vs. BYU predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Texas vs. BYU, the model is going Over 157.5. The total has gone over in each of the Longhorns' last five games against a Big 12 opponent. The model projects the Longhorns to have four players score 14.3 points or more, including Dailyn Swain, who is projected to score 17.1 points. The Cougars are projected to have four players score 11.1 points or more, led by AJ Dybantsa, who is projected to score 24.2 points.

Combined, the two teams have seen the Over go 38-29 this season. The model is projecting 159 combined points, making the Over the value play as it hits in 52.9% of simulations.

How to make Texas vs. BYU picks

The model also says one side of the spread hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs BYU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.