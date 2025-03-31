The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament continues on Monday and it's an all-Texas final in the Birmingham 3 Region. The top-seeded Texas Longhorns will take on No. 2 seed TCU with a trip to the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa on the line. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer has led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in four of the last five seasons, but has never taken the program to the Final Four, while TCU is making its first-ever regional final appearance in Mark Campbell's second season.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The latest Texas vs. TCU odds list the Longhorns as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 133.5. Before making any TCU vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament picks from SportsLine experts Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Wetzel incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. They are 543-383 overall (+122.89 units) during the 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 125-71-1 record (+44.33 units) so far in 24-25.

Now, here are their best bets for Texas vs. TCU on Monday:

Texas -6.5

In TCU's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010, Hailey Van Lith has buoyed the team. The former LSU and Louisville star has averaged 17.9 points per game this season and scored 26 points in a Sweet 16 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. However, the Horned Frogs are pretty dependent on their shooting but they'll go up against one of the best 3-point shooting defenses in the nation. Texas is only allowing opponents to 28.0% and they also have incredible rim protection with Taylor Jones averaging 1.8 blocks per game.

Under 133.5 points

The Longhorns are only giving up 56.0 points per game this season and their three NCAA Tournament opponents (William & Mary, Illinois and Tennessee) have scored 61, 48 and 59 points, respectively. In addition to these two programs being in-state rivals, they played each other twice a year in the Big 12 up until last year. In six head-to-head matchups over the previous three seasons, the two teams combined for 132 points or fewer on five occasions and didn't eclipse 120 in four of those matchups.

Want more Women's NCAA Tournament picks?

You've seen the Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Texas vs. TCU in the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are up 44 units on their women's college basketball picks this season.