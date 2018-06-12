The 2018 College World Series field is set; here are the teams who will compete for the national championship

It's that time of the year again -- time for eight teams to head to Omaha to compete in the College World Series, each hoping to bring home a national championship.

Monday saw the last four teams claim their tickets. Let's recap how each squad got there:

North Carolina defeated Stetson in a sweep in the Chapel Hill Super Regional in order to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2013.

Oregon State swept Minnesota in the Corvallis Super Regional. This marks the second consecutive College World Series bid for the Beavers.

Washington notched an exciting rubber-game win over Cal State Fullerton in the Fullerton Super Regional. This is the first time Washington has reached the College World Series.

Mississippi State required extra innings to knock off Vanderbilt in the Nashville Super Regional. This is the Bulldogs' first College World Series appearance since 2015.

Texas downed Tennessee Tech in the Austin Super Regional in three games. This is the Longhorns' first College World Series appearance in four years.

Texas Tech , meanwhile, is in its third College World Series in the past five years thanks to a win over Duke. That occurred in the Lubbock Super Regional.

Arkansas boat-raced South Carolina in the Fayetteville Super Regional. This will be the Razorbacks' first College World Series appearance since 2015.

Florida beat Auburn in a thrilling rubber game in the Gainesville Super Regional. Florida has made each of the past four College World Series.

The action will resume this Saturday in Omaha. In the interim, you can fill out your bracket here.