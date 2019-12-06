The Baby Yoda memes have made their way into the sports world

Unless you've been living under a rock, there's a good chance you've seen several memes depicting Baby Yoda from the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian." Recently, several different athletes and teams have gotten in on the craze, posting their own versions of various memes from the show on social media.

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson put their own twist on Baby Yoda, depicting the character wearing Yankees and Seahawks hats, respectively.

News alert !!!



Baby Yoda is a @YANKEES FAN.



“Games, we shall win. A Jedi’s strength flows from the Pinstripes.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cvc9S8lUSW — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 3, 2019

This Is The Way... pic.twitter.com/JWnyzQHoMg — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 3, 2019

5 year old me asking my parents if I can stay up past by bedtime to watch the #Isles game. pic.twitter.com/1GgKDSU8i7 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 28, 2019

The New York Islanders also played on the age of Baby Yoda by creating a meme of their own. They depicted Baby Yoda with an Islanders hat, asking if he can stay up to watch the team play.

One of the more entertaining plays on Baby Yoda came from the Pittsburgh Steelers. During every home game, the Steelers play the Styx song "Renegade" prior to a huge defensive possession.

Pittsburgh featured "Renegade" in a video where Baby Yoda keeps pressing buttons, cutting to scenes of the Steelers defense.

These memes are all certainly very entertaining, but someone has actually claimed to have seen Baby Yoda at an NBA game. Yes, you read that correctly.

Laura Dern, who starred in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," said she has seen Baby Yoda a basketball game.

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

"Yes I did," Dern continued. "I think he was at a basketball game. That's all I'm gonna say."

The Baby Yoda phenomenon has really taken over social media -- and most of the world -- since the Disney+ launched last month. It's awesome to see so many different sports figures having fun with a character that is enjoyed by so many.