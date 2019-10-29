The best athlete Halloween costumes from around the sports world
These athletes are winning the costume contests at their Halloween parties
Halloween is just days away and everyone is getting in the spooky spirit, even professional athletes. While many people choose to dress up as their favorite players, those favorite players have to dress up as something too. Some athletes are going all out when it comes to their costumes this year.
Here's a look at some of the best looks so far:
- Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham may have already won Halloween with the recreation of a photo of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Houston Astros leader Jose Altuve. Graham dressed up as Judge and a Packers trainer played the role of the shorter athlete. The height difference made the photo perfect and the two hit up a baseball field to make sure even the background was accurate.
- Calling all Game of Thrones fans. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George spent what I imagine was many hours in the makeup chair to resemble the Night King, now that's dedication to the holiday. Just beware of anyone dressed as Arya.
- Another athlete who dressed as a villain was Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard, who went as a very convincing Thanos. Judging by the video it seems he has the infinity stones, oh no. Stop snapping, Dwight!
- The Boston Bruins went all out and did one of the best executed group costumes I've seen in a while. Going as Toy Story 4 characters, each fully committed to their role as they went to spread Halloween joy at Boston Children's Hospital. Some are difficult to identify, so left to right it is: Charlie Coyle as Jessie, Danton Heinen as Woody, Patrice Bergeron as Buzz Lightyear, Torey Krug as Mr. Potato Head, Brandon Carlo as Hamm, Charlie McAvoy as Alien, David Pastrnak as Rex and Matt Grzelcyk as the newest character in the franchise, Forky.
- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went as a grumpy old man, or did he go as Emperor Palpatine? Wait, no I think that's just his "rain" look.
- You ain't never had a friend like him. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks ready to grant you three wishes. For Texans fans, one of those wishes might be control of the very up in the air AFC South.
- Gritty hasn't been around long, but this mascot sure knows hows how to make an impact. For Halloween, the orange fur-ball grabbed the lasso of truth, that also seems to be a squeaky toy, and presented the world with "Wonder Gritty."
- Athletes can't exactly practice in costume, but that doesn't mean they can't still get in the Halloween spirit on the field. OBJ is known for having custom cleats so it's no surprise he got some pumpkin ones for the upcoming holiday.
- The Miami Dolphins are getting in the spirit by giving back to the community. They helped elementary school kids pick out their costume and took them shopping for their Halloween looks. Here is Chandler Cox helping a girl pick out a unicorn costume:
-
Breeders Cup Classic expert picks, odds
SportsLine's Jody Demling called Gun Runner winning the Breeders' Cup Classic two years ago.
-
Another horse euthanized at Santa Anita
Speculation over the safety of the track continues with the latest horse death
-
How to watch: Hockey East
Here's everything you need to know to watch Hockey East games
-
Watch Santa Barbra vs. Long Beach State
How to stream the matchup between UC-Santa Barbra and Long Beach State
-
Runner disqualified for wearing hijab
Her family has reached out to the state's athletic association for a rule clarification
-
XFL player leaves over salary issues
Issues are already arising with the XFL