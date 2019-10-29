The best athlete Halloween costumes from around the sports world

Halloween is just days away and everyone is getting in the spooky spirit, even professional athletes. While many people choose to dress up as their favorite players, those favorite players have to dress up as something too. Some athletes are going all out when it comes to their costumes this year.

Here's a look at some of the best looks so far:

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham may have already won Halloween with the recreation of a photo of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Houston Astros leader Jose Altuve. Graham dressed up as Judge and a Packers trainer played the role of the shorter athlete. The height difference made the photo perfect and the two hit up a baseball field to make sure even the background was accurate.

Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019

Calling all Game of Thrones fans. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George spent what I imagine was many hours in the makeup chair to resemble the Night King, now that's dedication to the holiday. Just beware of anyone dressed as Arya.

we need to talk about paul george’s halloween costume pic.twitter.com/05XWha0Yre — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 21, 2019

Another athlete who dressed as a villain was Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard, who went as a very convincing Thanos. Judging by the video it seems he has the infinity stones, oh no. Stop snapping, Dwight!

Dwight is dressed as Thanos for Halloween 😂



(via @DwightHoward) pic.twitter.com/a6JMQ5ROqG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went as a grumpy old man, or did he go as Emperor Palpatine? Wait, no I think that's just his "rain" look.

I hereby dub Bill Belichick in the rain Grump Supreme. pic.twitter.com/HiX2QmLupM — Cait (@cait_vando) October 27, 2019

You ain't never had a friend like him. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks ready to grant you three wishes. For Texans fans, one of those wishes might be control of the very up in the air AFC South.

.@DeAndreHopkins is giving everybody nightmares with his Halloween costume 🧞‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gdR6sZ8DDa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2019

Gritty hasn't been around long, but this mascot sure knows hows how to make an impact. For Halloween, the orange fur-ball grabbed the lasso of truth, that also seems to be a squeaky toy, and presented the world with "Wonder Gritty."

If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019

Athletes can't exactly practice in costume, but that doesn't mean they can't still get in the Halloween spirit on the field. OBJ is known for having custom cleats so it's no surprise he got some pumpkin ones for the upcoming holiday.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Halloween-themed cleats for today pic.twitter.com/JzsYnCbGc9 — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) October 27, 2019