The Clippers dumping Bruce Bowen for Kawhi Leonard remarks shows tricky line ex-players walk as analysts

The transition from player to media is a tough one. Going from teammate to criticizer is rarely, if ever, a seamless transition; and it can be difficult to differentiate instinctual thoughts that occur after playing with someone for years from critical ones that have to be had for analysis.

The Los Angeles Clippers elected not to extend Bruce Bowen's broadcasting contract with the team, which is perfectly acceptable for a team that has input in who it hires. The weird part is the apparent rationale. The team reportedly withheld Bowen's contract because of comments made about Kawhi Leonard, whom the team will be chasing next offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Bowen spent just one season on the Clippers' broadcasting team, but he's been doing basketball television with ESPN for far longer. "Good Morning Football's" Nate Burleson also had to make the swap, and according to him it isn't easy.

"When I first got to the NFL Network, I was just like every other player protecting brand, protecting the fraternity," Burleson said, via Sports Illustrated. "I was always complimenting guys and I never wanted to step on people's feelings."

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," former Marlins president David Samson joined Raja Bell to talk Bowen and their own experiences transitioning from making deals and playing to broadcasting. Both guys are relatively new in the broadcasting game, so they talked about the challenges that come with making the switch. They also talk Burleson's comments and how they apply.

