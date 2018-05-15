The cool new parenting trend is screwing up baby gender reveals by being bad at sports

Baby gender reveal parties are the hot new wave. Chances are you've come across a video on your social media feed showing of expecting parents doing some sort of activity to learn the gender of their baby, or maybe you've had (or attended) one of these parties yourself.

The trend has crept into the world of sports, with several athletes and sports fans finding different ways to learn if they're having a boy or girl.

However, sports are unpredictable...which means those gender reveals don't always go well.

As such, there's been an influx of sports-fueled gender reveal failures. The latest one came from just outside Wrigley Field, where a couple of Cubs fans found out they were having a son in spectacularly anticlimactic fashion!

Was walking to Wrigley and saw a gender reveal happening, so glad I stopped to film it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KjepDjFNre — Jeffrey Habjan (@the_JazzyJeff) May 13, 2018

It's not the first time we've seen this sort of blunder, although at least the Cubs fan attempted to snag the ball in order to get a second pitch. You can't say the same for this guy and his selective eye.

But is it more embarrassing to not even take a hack at the ball and fail, or to whiff completely? While the two examples above at least have the excuse of a sub-optimal pitch, this guy had it put on a silver platter for him...and his butt-ugly swing didn't get the job done.

Whiffing during a gender reveal, that cannot happen pic.twitter.com/RokbtIYvvV — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 13, 2018

Maybe it makes me a bad person to laugh at these instances of misfortune for expecting parents. I mean, these gender reveals are supposed to be a fun, joyous occasion to the parents-to-be, so perhaps it's in bad taste to watch them screw it up and be greatly amused by it.

But here's the thing: If you're a parent committing to a gender reveal, and you choose a method that leaves little room for error, you're kind of asking for things to wrong. If you don't want to screw it up and have people laugh at you, you've got to play it safe.. Play the percentages. Put the ball on a tee or something!

Plus, most gender reveals are rooted in a need for attention anyway, so don't feel too bad for the parents who screwed up. At the end of the day, they still found out their child's gender and got more attention than they ever could have dreamed. Plus, they've set the parenting bar quite low for themselves in the process. You can only go up from here!