'The Jim Rome Show' headlines new CBS Sports Network weekday lineup

Welcome to "The Jungle."

CBS Sports Network is rolling out a new weekday lineup of live studio programming, providing daily, in-depth coverage of the sports landscape, and "The Jim Rome Show" will headline the updated schedule with a 12 p.m. Eastern time slot.

Part of the CBS Sports Radio network since 2013, the three-hour sports talk show first released in 1996. It is slated for its CBS Sports Network premiere on Tuesday at noon Eastern, with broadcasts available across the country and varying providers.

Rome previously hosted "Rome," a TV show on CBS Sports Network, from 2012 to 2015.

The entire new slate of weekday programming is as follows:

  • Boomer & Gio: 6-10 a.m. ET
  • The Jim Rome Show: 12-3 p.m. ET
  • Tiki and Tierney: 3-6 p.m. ET
  • Time to Schein: 6-7 p.m. ET

How to tune in

  • TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
  • Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com
