'The Jim Rome Show' headlines new CBS Sports Network weekday lineup
'The Jungle' is now on CBS Sports Network, running from 12-3 p.m. ET throughout the week
Welcome to "The Jungle."
CBS Sports Network is rolling out a new weekday lineup of live studio programming, providing daily, in-depth coverage of the sports landscape, and "The Jim Rome Show" will headline the updated schedule with a 12 p.m. Eastern time slot.
Part of the CBS Sports Radio network since 2013, the three-hour sports talk show first released in 1996. It is slated for its CBS Sports Network premiere on Tuesday at noon Eastern, with broadcasts available across the country and varying providers.
Rome previously hosted "Rome," a TV show on CBS Sports Network, from 2012 to 2015.
The entire new slate of weekday programming is as follows:
- Boomer & Gio: 6-10 a.m. ET
- The Jim Rome Show: 12-3 p.m. ET
- Tiki and Tierney: 3-6 p.m. ET
- Time to Schein: 6-7 p.m. ET
How to tune in
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
-
CFL will allow Manziel to sign contract
Are you ready for a possible Johnny Football comeback?
-
5 reasons to watch the 2018 WJC
The best under-20 players in the world face off in one of the most fun hockey events you'll...
-
Legendary announcer Dick Enberg dies
Enberg retired in October 2016 after a 60-year broadcasting career
-
Wahlberg changes Super Bowl exit story
The actor says he left prior to the Patriots' comeback because his son was being a sore lo...
-
How to watch: CrossFit Games marathon
Kick off New Year's Day the right way and get inspired with a marathon of programming from...
-
Female kicker scores in Texas title game
K-Lani Nava booted nine extra points to become the first female to score in a state title...
Add a Comment