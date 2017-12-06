The Jonah Keri Podcast: Brad Botkin and the Top 100 Athletes project

In this episode: In a special edition of the podcast, Jonah Keri and CBS Sports NBA/Features Writer Brad Botkin launch their Top 100 Athletes project. Who are the 100 greatest active athletes in the world? What makes a great athlete? Can baseball pitchers be great athletes? What about race car drivers? Bryce Harper or James Harden? Simone Biles or J.J. Watt? We go searching for answers.

