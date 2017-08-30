The Jonah Keri Podcast: Charlie Pierce

In this episode: Jonah Keri ships up to Boston with Esquire writer Charlie Pierce about stories that never see the light of day; not trusting your instincts; Red Fisher and Bill Simmons; the economics of writing on the internet; growing up a Habs fan in Massachusetts; writing for now-defunct publications The National and Grantland; the current political situation; voting rights; President The Rock; labor; The New York Times and the Clintons; activism; climate change; and Charlie's Life Tip.

