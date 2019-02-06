The Jonah Keri Podcast: Daniel Negreanu
'Kid Poker,' winner of six World Series of Poker bracelets, joins the podcast
On this episode: Jonah Keri goes all-in with poker legend Daniel Negreanu on how he made his way up the ranks in the poker world; the weaknesses he had to address in his game as the competition got tougher; how to build mental and physical stamina for a sport that demands hours of constant attention; how you don't need to be a zombie to avoid giving off tells; the lessons aspiring players can learn in Negreanu's MasterClass; why it's OK to switch sports team allegiances, the way he did from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights; and much more!
