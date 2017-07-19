The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tara Lipinski

Jonah Keri's sitdown with gold medal- winning figure skater and broadcaster Tara Lipinski

In this episode: Jonah Keri hits a double axel with Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater and broadcaster Tara Lipinski about whether she'd want her kids to follow in her footsteps; skating at 3:30 a.m. every day as a child; eating disorders in the sport; her skating heroes; schooling as a child athlete; thriving on pressure; winning gold at the Olympics; her rivalry with Michelle Kwan; an ice cream party with Wayne Gretzky; the transition from amateur to pro to broadcaster; Johnny Weir; and Tara's Life Tip. 

