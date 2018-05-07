The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' wins World's Strongest Man title in his eighth try
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has long been a regular in the competition, but had never won
In the "Game of Thrones'' universe, the fierce Gregor Clegane -- or The Mountain -- is one of the strongest men in Westeros. However, the actor that portrays him, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, or "Thor," may be even stronger. Björnsson won the World's Strongest Man competition in the Philippines on Sunday, marking his first time winning the competition in eight attempts.
The 29-year-old Iceland native won competing in six events over two days: The car deadlift, max overhead, loading race, truck pull, frame carry and atlas stones. Björnsson took first in the car deadlift, max overhead and loading race, and was second in the truck pull, fourth in the frame carry and fifth in the atlas stones.
Afterwards, Björnsson shared a photo on Instagram of himself hoisting the trophy and thanking friends, fans and family among many others for helping him along his way.
THE WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN 2018! 🥇🙏 . . Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way. . Special thanks to my coach @australianstrengthcoach and my nutritionist @stanefferding . . Also want to thank my sponsors, @kjotkompani @sbdapparel @roguefitness . . Congratulations to @kieliszkowskimateusz and @shawstrength for their second and third finishes! . #numberone
In the past, Björnsson had three second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. Brian Shaw, who won the title in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, finished in third place and last year's winner, Eddie Hall, didn't compete. It is the first time an Icelandic man has won the competition since 1996. Björnsson barely missed out on a win last year when he had a Viking Press disallowed, but he vowed to be back this year. He came back in a big way.
Björnsson has already had a banner year, and it's only May. He set a new deadlift record in March at 1,041 pounds and won the Arnold Strongman Classic. He also won Europe's Strongest Man for the fourth time and the second consecutive year. It's been an incredible run for Bjornsson, and although more people may know him as the zombified guard of Cersei Lannister, he's certainly done everything to deserve his accolades in the weightlifting world.
The competition will air in its entirety on CBS and CBS Sports Network starting June 10 and ending Sep. 2, and you can see Björnsson's ascension to World's Strongest Man. It's incredible to watch, and well worth tuning in for to see Björnsson on TV -- even without the political scheming.
