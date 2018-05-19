The Preakness is a wild, muddy mess, and fans are diving, rolling and bathing in Pimlico muck

There is rain in the forecast at an already sloppy Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for Saturday's Preakness Stakes, but that's not stopping anyone from enjoying themselves before tonight's second leg of the Triple Crown.

That mostly applies, of course, if "enjoying yourself" means throwing your grown-adult self into the mud.

Because that's what people are doing with hours to spare until Justify tries to win his second major race in three weeks. They're rolling in the mud. They're sliding in it. They're belly-flopping on it. Some of them might even still be stuck in it.

Who said horse races are for the ritzy and the fashionable?

Preakness Infield 2018 @ 11:15am: a bro is elbow deep in the mud. Friend bro debating whether or not to help. pic.twitter.com/ZPYqHeWOtD — David Wasserman (@_davidwasserman) May 19, 2018

Preakness infield is identical to a WWI battlefield right now. Mud n horses everywhere — Stan Halen (@Paulizay) May 19, 2018

