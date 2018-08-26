The sports world pays tribute to John McCain following the senator's death
McCain, 81, passed away Saturday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer
U.S. Senator John McCain passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. McCain had battled brain cancer for more than a year and elected to stop treatment earlier this week, signifying that the senator was nearing the end of his fight. He died surrounded by family and loved ones at his ranch in Arizona.
McCain was a former naval pilot who became a prisoner of war for more than five years during the Vietnam War. He went on to spend more than 30 years representing Arizona in the U.S. Senate and ran two presidential campaigns, including a 2008 run in which he captured the Republican nomination before losing to Barack Obama in the general election.
Because of McCain's enormous impact on the political landscape, especially in his adopted home state of Arizona, there were countless tributes to the man following news of his death over the weekend.
All the major Arizona pro teams -- the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Coyotes, and Suns -- and local colleges honored McCain with posts following his death.
A number of current and former prominent athletes from the Arizona sports scene also took time to remember McCain, with many of them acknowledging a personal relationship with the late politician.
The Diamondbacks also gave an in-game tribute to McCain, which was received with an ovation from the crowd in attendance.
McCain's body will lie at the Arizona Capitol on his birthday this Wednesday, then will be brought to Washington to lie at the U.S. Capitol. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- both of whom defeated McCain during presidential campaigns -- will deliver eulogies during a service at the National Cathedral later next week.
