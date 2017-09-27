The wait is over, Tony Hawk has finally weighed in on the NCAA bribery scandal

[holds breath anxiously]

It finally happened. The moment you've all been waiting for...begging for...crying for...SCREAMING FOR...it's here.

At last, Tony Hawk has weighed in on the bribery scandal that has rocked the NCAA this week.

Honestly, I can't believe it took so long, but CNBC finally stepped up to the plate and invited the skateboarding legend to join their airwaves on Wednesday afternoon, where he blessed us all with the exceptional commentary we all could not wait to hear.

Are you ready? Maybe you should sit down first. Okay, you're sure you're ready?

HIT 'EM, TONE!

Truly amazing stuff. It takes serious guts to go on cable television and really lean into a topic like that. The passion was almost palpable. 

Be sure to tune into CNBC later tonight to get Smash Mouth's thoughts on the wave of protests across the NFL this past weekend.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories