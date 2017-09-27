The wait is over, Tony Hawk has finally weighed in on the NCAA bribery scandal

It finally happened. The moment you've all been waiting for...begging for...crying for...SCREAMING FOR...it's here.

At last, Tony Hawk has weighed in on the bribery scandal that has rocked the NCAA this week.

Honestly, I can't believe it took so long, but CNBC finally stepped up to the plate and invited the skateboarding legend to join their airwaves on Wednesday afternoon, where he blessed us all with the exceptional commentary we all could not wait to hear.

Are you ready? Maybe you should sit down first. Okay, you're sure you're ready?

HIT 'EM, TONE!

NEWS: Tony Hawk weighs in on the NCAA bribery scandal, says "I haven't really been following that story." pic.twitter.com/yoNup00Ubc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 27, 2017

Truly amazing stuff. It takes serious guts to go on cable television and really lean into a topic like that. The passion was almost palpable.

Be sure to tune into CNBC later tonight to get Smash Mouth's thoughts on the wave of protests across the NFL this past weekend.