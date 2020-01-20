Third horse euthanized in three days at Santa Anita Park, death toll now 42 since 2018

For the third time in the past three days, a horse died at the Santa Anita Park in California during training hours on Sunday.

Tikkun Olam, a four-year old gelding that was trained by Eric Kruljac, had to be euthanized after suffering undisclosed injuries. Tikkun Olam was involved in a collision with another horse. The other horse wasn't injured.

This marks the fifth horse death at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26. Tikkun Olam was the first horse to be euthanized after suffering an injury on the main dirt track.

Unfortunately, this continues a growing trend at Santa Anita Park, as 37 horses had to be euthanized at the Southern California racetrack in 2019. Since December of 2018, 42 horses have died at the track.

Tikkun Olam only had nine career starts under his belt and had just one win to his credit. His career earnings amounted to $40,743.

On Friday, Harliss, a six-year old gelding, fractured his ankle while participating in a race at Santa Anita Park. Then on Saturday, Uncontainable, who was a five-year old gelding, suffered a similar ankle injury while he was racing. Both animals were euthanized.

Harliss and Uncontainable's injuries occurred while the horses were participating in turf races at Santa Anita Park.