This week in sports internet: Magic laughs and leaves Lakers, Puig vs. Pirates, Pavelski's chin music

April is a really wonderful time for sports. The NHL and NBA regular seasons are over, MLB's regular season is starting up, the Masters is in full swing and NFL Draft analysis is at a fever pitch. The only real drawback is that so much is going on that it's hard to keep a handle on everything at once without having a sports bar set up in your house.

Thankfully, we have the internet. Sports Twitter is a weird and sometimes bad place, in which people argue about some of the most inane things imaginable, but sometimes some good comes out of it too. Sometimes it'll be some particularly impressive analysis, other times it's a dumb meme. But if there's one thing we've learned about the internet, it's that it loves to take one event and run with it.

So, here are some of the top moments in the world of sports on the internet this week.

Yasiel Puig vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

Death, taxes, Yasiel Puig wanting to fight people in his division. Puig was a centerpiece in the scuffle between the Reds and Pirates on Sunday. Puig and Reds manager David Bell were suspended along with Pirates pitcher Chris Archer. It was a SCENE.

puig going at the pirates looks like a mf Renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/HSnBysI4eU — mackenzie (@philllyjawn) April 7, 2019

Even the color scheme is perfect. The weird part is, in Puig vs. a whole team of professional athletes, I might take the Puig.

Honestly, you've just got to respect it.

Punches thrown 😳



Yasiel Puig and the Reds got into it with the Pirates.



(via @FOXSportsOH)pic.twitter.com/qHn9oK7f5e — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 7, 2019

Antonio Brown vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster

This feud must be confusing for JuJu Smith-Schuster, who really didn't do anything to Antonio Brown. Smith-Schuster was named the Steelers MVP, something that now-Raider Brown did NOT take well at all. After Brown tweeted about emotions on Sunday, people noticed that maybe Brown wasn't really buying his own sales pitch.

Brown also took a shot at a man who tweeted a picture of Smith-Schuster with MVP lettering on it, now with a shiny new tagline!

Here's the tweet he replied to.

Brown's quote was:

"Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx"

That fumble, of course, came against the Saints in Week 16 and Smith-Schuster was completely gutted by it. Brown then deleted the tweet, but doubled down on Instagram.

Is Antonio Brown trying to make JuJu Smith-Schuster look good? If so, he’s doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/2bIC0QMAvO — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 8, 2019

Guess what though? He deleted this one too! Because it makes Smith-Schuster look really, really good! Brown seems to be getting some bad advice. And Smith-Schuster didn't take it lying down.

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

It really just goes to show that you can take the player out of Pittsburgh, but you can't take the Pittsburgh out of the player. Days of our Steelers lives on.

Smith-Schuster almost universally came out of this one as the good guy, barring a few contrarian opinions. There's really no other way it can go.

Dwyane Wade's tribute and Dirk Nowitzki's retirement

These ones got really dusty. Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki both retired this week. For Wade, it was the culmination of a long farewell tour in which he messed around and got a triple double in his final game. For Dirk, it was very on-brand. We knew it would happen, but it didn't make it any easier.

Leading up to Wade's final game, however, Budweiser -- yes, BUDWEISER -- stole the show. They did so in the form of an extremely emotional ad that shows five people Wade has helped off of the court.

.@DwyaneWade’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Watch how we surprised him in honor of his #OneLastDance. #ThisBudsFor3 pic.twitter.com/naFsONpRjN — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 9, 2019

This is emotional targeting of the highest order. When Wade's mom steps out. Good lord. The reaction to it was unanimous: I'm going to go cry now.

Yo wtf in at work — charlie (@chuckyyyd) April 9, 2019

Wow...what a beautiful tribute. Congrats to @DwyaneWade on amazing career on the court and the impact you made off the court. 🍻 — Jill Martin (@jillc88) April 9, 2019

I was not prepared for this...so dusty in here — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) April 9, 2019

Everyone thought they were prepared for Wade's retirement. But this commercial left them going "nah." And who can blame them? It's just emotionally gutting.

Then there was Dirk. Nowitzki retiring wasn't a surprise, but he didn't come out with the whole "one last dance" deal. At his last home game, Dirk announced his retirement, and there was an emotional postgame ceremony.

41.21.1.



Watch as @swish41 is honored by the @dallasmavs and NBA Legends in an emotional ceremony following his final home game! #Dirk #MFFLhttps://t.co/J4xdbxn7w5 — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2019

The Spurs also put together a fantastic tribute video for Dirk.

Wade and Dirk leaving is the end of an era in the NBA. They met in the Finals twice and they each came away with one title. The saddest thing here is that we'll never got a rubber match.

Magic Johnson steps down

An NBA legend leaving isn't always sad. Sometimes it's hilarious. Magic Johnson abruptly resigned as President of Basketball Operations of the Lakers before the team's last game because, you know, he can. Specifically, Magic just wanted to spend some more time... on Twitter?

Magic Johnson shocks - well, everyone - and announces he’s stepping down as president of the Lakers. Says he’s not yet spoken to Jeanie Buss to tell her. Says he’s sick of tampering rules, he’s tired of the “backstabbing” & says he didn’t want to disappoint Jeanie by firing Luke. pic.twitter.com/m50VKQmmDR — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 10, 2019

For those who thrive on Lakers schadenfreude, which is to say every fanbase except the Lakers, this was just a goldmine. To have the season the Lakers had and finish it off with this flourish, this piece de resistance is just... muah. The perfect ending. Magic also gave us the perfect meme face.

When I run out of excuses to cancel plans pic.twitter.com/8TLCLw4ukA — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) April 10, 2019

No you are not Magic, and we love you for it.

Pull a Magic Johnson at that job you hate.

Today is the day. pic.twitter.com/gJbUvsnkUc — Joshua (@JhTV3) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson quotes as Michael Scott is perfect. pic.twitter.com/ziDmaIo6I4 — Kris (@5kl) April 10, 2019

The Lakers are now heading into one of the most important offseason's in team history without a president, who decided to leave because he just wants to compliment other players and be an ambassador. When you phrase it that way, you have to almost respect it. And when you do, just remember that he did this in front of cameras before telling Jeanie Buss. So Magic, we salute you for #OneLastMeme.

Marcell Ozuna climbs the wall for no reason

Things have really not been going as planned for the Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna. He's batting .262 with an OPS of .819 in a contract year with the Cardinals, but he's a gold glove winner... so he has that going for him.

Which really only makes this more baffling.

Marcell Ozuna misread a fly ball in front of the Dodgers bullpen ... and they loved it 😂 #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/q6O7LZqDeg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

Sometimes you play the ball and sometimes the ball plays you. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder wrote a solid breakdown of what went wrong on this play (hint: Everything). To have it happen right in front of the Dodgers' bullpen is a unique kind of devastating and you can see the exact moment Ozuna knew he screwed up. He's hanging from the wall like Spider-Man overlooking New York, and he's just as bug-eyed. It's art.

For added context: Marcell Ozuna "needed" to run 52 feet to catch this ball. He actually covered 80.



That's all I've got. https://t.co/m2Zj9N6sF2 — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) April 10, 2019

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh.

Marcell Ozuna thought he was going back to rob a home run. He scaled the wall and everything and then this happened. At least he was able to laugh about it. 😂 #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/iTmbLUWaYm — Around Da Diamond (@AroundDaDiamond) April 10, 2019

Ozuna got the last laugh, mind you. The Cardinals swept the Dodgers in the four-game series and Ozuna has homered in two of his last three games. Maybe his fall from the wall jostled his bat loose.

Joe Pavelski scores with his face

The Sharks beat up on the Golden Knights in Game 1, 5-2, on Wednesday to open the postseason on the west coast. Joe Pavelski literally used his head to put the Sharks up 1-0 in the first period. The goal came off of some chin music.

Joe Pavelski scoring with his ... chin?pic.twitter.com/773h3b1Ywz — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 11, 2019

This goal set NHL Twitter on fire, as Pavelski just gave it up for the team. Keep in mind, it came off of a Brent Burns slapshot. Not fun!

I don’t care what NBA lovers say, hockey playoffs are a level above hoops playoffs. Joe Pavelski just scored the Sharks’ first goal of the postseason with a puck off his face. Are you kidding me? — Mark Purdy (@MercPurdy) April 11, 2019

[stands on press box table]



OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/VuYmNl80D0 — x - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 11, 2019

Joe Pavelski, master of the redirect, scores with his chin pic.twitter.com/H8Deg2ucti — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 11, 2019

Pavelski, by the way, scored a second time. Because playoff hockey is just different.