Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he needed to be extracted from the truck using the jaws of life. The truck sustained "major damage" in the single-vehicle rollover.

It was later reported that Woods was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance and was being treated for "moderate to critical injuries." The 45-year-old Woods apparently suffered injuries to both of his legs, according to the golfer's agent Mark Steinberg.

As the news and images of the accident permeated social media, well-wishes and prayers for Tiger began pouring in -- many coming from other accomplished athletes.

Helicopter footage of the scene showed a heavily damaged vehicle on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill.

Woods spent the weekend in Southern California performing hosting duties at the 2021 Genesis Invitational. The vehicle involved in the crash appears to have the Genesis Invitational logo on the side doors.

