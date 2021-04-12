The NBA, NHL and MLB postponed games on Monday in Minnesota following Sunday's police killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. Wright was killed by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The Timberwolves, Wild and Twins were all originally scheduled to play home games on Monday.

According to the NHL's release, the league's decision to postpone the Wild-Blues game was made "out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center." The NHL also extended "sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright." The Wild announced that the game would be rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Timberwolves released a statement on the decision to postpone Monday's game against the Nets:

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the Timberwolves said. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

The Twins also released a statement in which the franchise said that it was in the "best interests" of fans, staff, players, and the community to postpone Monday's game vs. the Red Sox.

Monday's postponements come amidst civil unrest in the Minneapolis area, as protesters and law enforcement clash in the wake of the killing. Sunday's incident occurred just miles away from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest last May. Derek Chauvin, the officer being charged with Floyd's murder, is currently on trial.