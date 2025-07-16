The Indiana Fever will play their final game before the WNBA All-Star break on Wednesday but may have to do so without Caitlin Clark.

The star guard is listed as questionable for the game at the New York Liberty after leaving Tuesday night's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun early because of a right groin injury. Clark had previously missed four straight games between late June and early July because of a left groin injury.

If she is unable to play on Wednesday, her absence would be a significant loss for Indiana (12-10), which sits in sixth place in the WNBA standings. Clark leads the team in assists (8.8 per game) and ranks second in scoring (16.5 points per game).

Looking ahead, the Fever will host the WNBA All-Star weekend beginning Friday, with Clark set to participate in both the 3-point contest and play in the All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, the Liberty (14-6) are third in the standings behind only the Lynx and Mercury. Breanna Stewart leads the defending WNBA champions in scoring (19.5), rebounding (6.7) and blocks (1.3).

New York is a 9.5-point favorite over the Fever. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

In addition to WNBA action on Wednesday night, the sporting landscape also features a 14-game MLS slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Wednesday, July 16. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Fever at Liberty

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: CBS Sports Network

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Fever first half +5.5 -112 (Max Meyer)

While Indiana may be without Clark, New York is dealing with its own injury issues. Reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones has played just 34 minutes over the Liberty's last 12 games because of an ankle injury and is not expected to return to the team until after the All-Star break. Over New York's last 11 games, the Liberty are 5-6 and have trailed at the half in nine of those games. "The Liberty are clearly not the same team without Jones, and it's really been showing up in first halves," Meyer says. "When New York raced out to its 9-0 start on the season, the team ranked first in net rating in both the first quarter and second quarter." Meyer also notes that the Fever held the Aces to 24 points in the first half and the Lynx to 27 points in the first half earlier this month, both times without Clark.

More WNBA best bets

Fever +10.5 -110 ( Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai



Fever-Liberty Over 164 -110 (Wetzel and Barzilai)

MLS best bets today, where to watch

Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLS Season Pass

SportsLine picks -- Expert Over 3.5 goals (-110, Brandt Sutton)

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can extend their unbeaten streak in MLS competition to seven matches when they square off against FC Cincinnati. Miami have five wins and one draw in their last six league games. The Herons sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 38 points, but trail top-of-the-table Philadelphia by just five points despite playing three fewer games. Meanwhile, Cincinnati have won four of their last five matches but are coming off a loss to the Columbus Crew. Sutton notes that Miami have scored at least two goals in six consecutive games. "FC Cincinnati has also scored two or more goals in four straight league games, so I'm expecting a high-scoring affair when they host Inter Miami," he says.

More MLS best bets

Inter Miami Over 1.5 goals -140 (Sutton)

Lionel Messi 2+ shots on target -160 (Sutton)

Looking Ahead: The Open Championship

Time: 1:30 a.m. on Thursday | Location: Northern Ireland | TV: Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model Tommy Fleetwood to win (+2800)

The 153rd Open Championship will tee off on Thursday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. It's a strong field for the fourth and final golf major of the year, but the SportsLine Projection Model still sees value with some longshots after simulating The Open Championship 10,000 times. One of them is Tommy Fleetwood at +2800, who is still looking for his first-ever PGA Tour victory after competing for over a decade. But Fleetwood has been playing great golf this year, including finishing in fourth place or better in three of his past seven tournaments.

More Golf best bets