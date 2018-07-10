Tough Mudder X 2018: Watch UFC and CrossFit stars compete in World Championships on CBS

The 2018 Tough Mudder X World Championship is called "The Toughest Mile on the Planet," and it's not hard to understand why. The one-mile course, built to put speed, agility, and strength to the test with demanding obstacles and challenging workouts, is the ultimate race to determine the fittest athlete in the world.

Elite athletes from obstacle course racing (OCR), CrossFit, American Ninja Warrior as well as UFC fighters, Navy SEALs and more battled for supremacy on June 8 in West Virginia at the 2018 Tough Mudder X -- and CBS Sports cameras were there for all the mud, sweat and tears.

You can take it all in from the comfort of your own couch on CBS starting on July 14 with the first of three one-hour episodes. The other episdes run July 21 and July 28.

The three hours of coverage begins with a one-hour look at all of the incredible athletes in the field and the all-new Tough Mudder X 2018 course. The following episodes recap the semifinals and the finals. The semifinals feature 40 athletes -- 20 men and 20 women -- while the finals narrow that field down to 10 men and 10 women.

In the end, CrossFit athletes dominated the competition. Hunter McIntyre, 2017's inaugural Tough Mudder X winner and a three-time Broken Skull Challenge champ, took the win on the men's side after opening up a commanding lead on the run. Isaiah Vidal was on McIntyre's heels all race, but he ultimately fizzled down to seventh place, while Jacob Happner took second and Dakota Rager rounded out the top three.

On the women's side, Emma Chapman won her first Tough Mudder X race, defeating defending champ Corinna Coffin, who came in second. Cassidy Lance-Mcwherter, in her first obstacle race, finished in third.

The winners of each race earned a $25,000 payday and bragging rights heading into next season.

How to watch

Event: Tough Mudder X debut

Date: Saturday, July 14

Time: 1-2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Event: Tough Mudder X semifinals

Date: Saturday, July 21

Time: 1-2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Event: Tough Mudder X championship finale

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 1-2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS