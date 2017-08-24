Tough Mudder X on CBS: Date, time, TV channel, online, mobile, on-demand

If you thought Tough Mudder was insane before, you need to see what they're doing now.

On Sunday, CBS will air the debut of Tough Mudder X, aka "The Ultimate Race to Determine the Fittest and the Fastest Athletes in the World." Some of the top male and female athletes in the world will compete for the $50,000 winner-take-all prize.

Tough Mudder X is a one-mile course combining the ultimate physical challenges and mental grit of a Tough Mudder course with the intensity of a timed, functional fitness workout and speed of a world-class mile. The athletes will have to conquer 10 of Tough Mudder's signature obstacles, including Kong, Everest 2.0 and Funky Monkey - The Revolution, along with 10 functional fitness stations known as Workout Zones.

Yeah, we told you it was nuts. Here's how to watch.

Prelims

What: Tough Mudder X Prelims



Tough Mudder X Prelims Where: Hugo, Minnesota



Hugo, Minnesota When: Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET



Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Online (on-demand): CBSSports.com



CBSSports.com Mobile, connected TV devices (on-demand) : CBS Sports App



: CBS Sports App Encore presentation: Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET



Finals