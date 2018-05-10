Tough Mudder X will feature UFC, CrossFit stars at 2018 World Championship on CBS

You know what's better than watching contestants get muddy while fighting through the "Toughest Mile on the Planet?" Watching 10 special guest contestants get muddy while fighting through the "Toughest Mile on the Planet!"

In partnership with Kill Cliff, an appropriately named endurance sports drink, Tough Mudder has released to CBSSports.com its full lineup of athletes for the 2018 Tough Mudder X World Championship -- the culmination of more than 100 kinds of Mudder competitions hosted worldwide to determine the fittest, fastest and toughest male and female athletes on Earth.

A follow-up to 2017's inaugural Tough Mudder X, which featured 10 fitness stations and muddy obstacles like "Birth Canal" and "Stage 5 Clinger," this year's championship is set to return to CBS Sports for three full hours of summer coverage. And it comes not only with new obstacles and workout zones, like the 25-foot "Happy Ending" slide under 10,000 volts of electricity and into water, but with an array of celebrity guests who will be pitted against one another.

The 'Happy Ending' featured in the 2018 Tough Mudder X. Tough Mudder

Among them are everything from CrossFit Games stars and Obstacle Course Racing champions to UFC fighters and former World's Toughest Mudders, not to mention American Ninja Warriors and former college and professional athletes.

With more than $70,000 in prize money on the line, here's the complete breakdown of who's set to face off against who at the 2018 Tough Mudder X World Championship:

The Men's Throwdown: OCR vs. CrossFit

Leading the men's roster is reigning 2017 Tough Mudder X Champion and three-time Broken Skull Challenge Champion Hunter McIntyre, along with former Navy SEAL Josh Bridges, a five-time CrossFit Games veteran.

Josh Bridges and Hunter McIntyre will square off in the 2018 Tough Mudder X championship. Tough Mudder X

Ryan Atkins, arguably the top OCR male competitor in the world and a multi-time World's Toughest Mudder, will look to push McIntyre and Bridges. Two-time CrossFit Games finisher Patrick Vellner will also challenge the reigning champion. Other male athletes to watch include Jacob Heppner, a three-time CrossFit Games finisher and a third-place athlete at both Tough Mudder X Opens in 2018.

The Women's TMX Showdown: Rising Stars vs. The Reigning Champ

An elite female showdown will be headlined by 2017 Tough Mudder X champion Corinna Coffin, who will face strong competition from Brooke Ence, a first-place CrossFit finisher and Amazon warrior in "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League."

Corinna Coffin and Brooke Ence will lead a pair of women's teams at the 2018 Tough Mudder X competition. Tough Mudder X

Additionally, World Premiere Soccer Player of the Year and CrossFit star Jenn Dancer returns to improve a third-place finish in 2017. Margaux Alvarez, a five-time CrossFit Games athlete, will also compete, while four-time CrossFit Games star Emily Abbott will make her debut along with 2018 CrossFit Open third-place finisher Carolyne Prevost.

***

Where and when will all of this take place? The actual competition will happen on June 8 in Richmond, Virginia, but here's everything else you need to know:

How to watch

Show: Tough Mudder X debut

Date: Saturday, July 14

Time: 1-2 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Show: Tough Mudder X semifinals

Date: Saturday, July 21

Time: 1-2 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Show: Tough Mudder X championship finale

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 1-2 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS