Tour de France 2017: Chris Froome wins fourth yellow jersey in dominant style

The 2017 Tour de France concluded on Sunday, and Chris Froome sealed his fourth yellow jersey. It didn't come easily for Froome, with riders such as Fabio Aru and home favorite Romain Bardet giving Froome competition throughout the race. Aru briefly stole the yellow jersey from Froome during a strong push in the middle stages, but Team Sky's well-oiled nature proved too much for Aru, who was essentially racing alone throughout the race. Froome's teammate, Mikel Landa, also took a top five spot, finishing fourth.

What about controversy?

Doping? Try elbowing. The most stunning development was the disqualification of Peter Sagan, a top rider, for running Peter Cavendish off the road with a hockey-style elbow in Stage 4. Here's video of the offending elbow. Aru raised eyebrows when he made a push toward the yellow jersey when Froome suffered a technical issue on his bike. Many other riders called it poor form on Aru's part.

.@arnaudemare s'impose aprÃ¨s une chute de Cavendish / @arnaudemare wins the stage, Cavendish crashed #TDF2017@vittelpic.twitter.com/93HGr6XETq — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 4, 2017

Results

Final standings for the 2017 Tour de France.

1.Chris Froome, Team Sky - 86h, 20m, 55s

2. Rigoberto Uran, Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team - +0:54

3. Romain Bardet, AG2R La Mondiale - +2:20

4. Mikel Landa, Team Sky - +2:21

5. Fabio Aru, Astana Pro Team - +3:01

6. Daniel Martin, Quick-Step Floors - +4:42

7. Simon Yates, Orica-Scott - +6:14

8. Louis Meintjes, UAE Team Emirates - +8:20

9. 10. Alberto Contador, Trek-Segafredo - +9:25

10. Warren Barguil, Team Sunweb - +9:25



