Tour de France 2017: Yellow jersey results, start times, how to watch, channel, live stream

Chris Froome reclaims the yellow jersey in Stage 14. Getty Images

The 2017 Tour de France is heading into the home stretch after Stage 16 of 21 on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know so far.

Who has the yellow jersey?

Chris Froome reclaimed the yellow jersey from Fabio Aru with a furious push Saturday, and retained it Sunday. Aru held the jersey for all of one day, but the British Froome and his team proved too much for Aru, who visibly struggled Saturday and lost 24 seconds, conceding the jersey. Aru has seen several of his Astana teammates fall throughout the race, which has been the difference between him and the steady Team Sky.

Entering Wednesday's stage, Aru has a great deal of ground to make up, but Frenchman Romain Bardet has also been closing ground rather than losing it. It would be a difficult road for him to overtake Froome, but he has put together several quality stages in a row. He tried to make a push Sunday, but Team Sky immediately put him back in the peleton. Meanwhile, Daniel Martin -- who lost a great deal of time in an early crash -- has been creeping up in the standings, picking and choosing when to gain time in the pack. Tuesday's stage, however, hurt him. The mountainous terrain proved to be too much for Martin, and he dropped in the peleton.

Nairo Quintana has been among the most tumultuous riders in the race. He has edged his way back into the top 10 after dropping out last week. Quintana has had a rather disappointing Tour, but he is refusing to drop.

Who won Tuesday's stage?

Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb took Stage 16. In a mountainous climb, Matthews defeated Edvald Boasson in a long, tight uphill climb. Matthews is now close behind Marcel Kittel in the race for the green jersey. Kittel dominated the early stages of the Tour, but he has put up relatively pedestrian finishes since his strong start. Matthews is a mere 29 points behind Kittel, and with five stages to go and a Sunweb team that seems to be figuring itself out, he has a more than viable chance to catch up.

What about controversy?

Doping? Try elbowing. The most stunning development so far has been the disqualification of Peter Sagan, a top rider, for running Peter Cavendish off the road with a hockey-style elbow in Stage 4. Here's video of the offending elbow. On Sunday, meanwhile, second-place rider Fabio Aru raised eyebrows when he made a push toward the yellow jersey when Froome suffered a technical issue on his bike. Many other riders called it poor form on Aru's part.

.@arnaudemare s'impose après une chute de Cavendish / @arnaudemare wins the stage, Cavendish crashed #TDF2017@vittelpic.twitter.com/93HGr6XETq — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 4, 2017

Who else is in the mix for the yellow jersey?

Here are the most recent Yellow Jersey standings after Stage 16

1.Chris Froome, Team Sky - 68h18'54"

2. Fabio Aru, Astana Pro Team - +0:18

3. Romain Bardet, AG2R La Mondiale - +0:23

4. Rigoberto Uran, Cannondale-Drapac - +0:29

5. Mikel Landa, Team Sky - +1:17

6. Simon Yates, Orica-Scott - +2:02

7. Daniel Martin, Quick-Step Floors - +2:03

8.Louis Meintjes, UAE Team Emirates - +6:00

9. Damiano Caruso, BMC Racing Team - +6:05

10. Nairo Quintana, Movistar Team - +6:16

How to watch remaining stages*

Times provided by NBC Sports

All events can be live-streamed on NBC Sports App

Stage 17: 183 km

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 6 a.m. EST

Profile: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 18: 179.5 km

Date: Thursday, July 20

Live start time: 6:40 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Briançon to Izoard

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 19: 222.5 km

Date: Friday, July 21

Live start time: 6:10 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 20: 22.5 km

Date: Saturday, July 22

Live start time: 7:40 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Marseille

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 21: 103 km

Date: Sunday, July 23

Live start time: 10:35 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 10:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Élysées

Channel: NBC Sports

*All start times are approximate

**Live start times can be viewed on NBC Sports Gold