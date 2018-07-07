Tour de France 2018: Chris Froome crashes; Fernando Gaviria takes first stage

Reigning champion Chris Froome took a tumble to start his defense of three straight Tour de France victories, but Fernando Gaviria outlasted a neck-and-neck 6-kilometer sprint to the finish on Saturday to take the first stage of this year's race.

Making his Tour debut this summer, the 23-year-old Gaviria becomes the first person to win a stage in his first outing since Fabian Cancellera did so in 2004. And he earned the right to wear yellow by overcoming a herd of close contenders during Saturday's final stretch -- a contingent including Andre Griepel and Peter Sagan that powered forward after Froome went down in a crash.

⏪🔻 Relive this last kilometer and the stage win for Fernando Gaviria! 🙌🇨🇴

⏪🔻 Revivez ce dernier kilomètre avec la victoire de Fernando Gaviria ! 🙌🇨🇴#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/0hCvYCJoub — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 7, 2018

Seeking a record fourth straight Tour de France win, Froome entered fresh off a resounding Giro d'Italia win that also featured an early crash. Holding all three Grand Tour titles at that time, he lost a whole 51 seconds during a Saturday collision, according to The Guardian, tattering his shirt, going off the barriers and flipping over his handlebars after a crash involving Richie Porte.

A 3,351-kilometer race across France, this year's Tour marks the 105th in the history of the event. Jerome Cousin captured Saturday's intermediate sprint, but Gaviria will enter the next stage on top.