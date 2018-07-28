Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas secures victory; Stage 20 results, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

He might not have won a single stage entering the final day of the 2018 Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas has secured the biggest victory of them all -- that of the race itself.

As The Guardian's Sean Ingle reported Saturday, the British leader, representing Team Sky alongside defending champion and polarizing Grand Tour standout Chris Froome, sealed the yellow jersey with a brilliant ride in the 31-kilometer individual time trial from Saint-Pee-Sur-Nivelle to Espelette this weekend. Although Stage 21 remains, Ingle noted, it is a Tour de France tradition for the leader not to be challenged during the race's final stretch, meaning Thomas will become the third British rider to take the race after Froome (2013, 2015-17) and Bradley Wiggins (2012).

BREAKING: Geraint Thomas has won the Tour de France!



The first ever Welshman to win it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/OGgURBFNBQ — Team FA (@TeamFA) July 28, 2018

He's done it! 💪 Tomorrow, @GeraintThomas86 will ride into Paris to claim his first @LeTour victory! 💛🏆 #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/SHG4tvfZXf — Le Tour de France UK (@letour_uk) July 28, 2018

Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin, who had yet to take a stage in 2018 but used his signature climbing to take the final time trial in previous Grand Tour races, won Saturday's ride to claim second place overall for the second time in his career. And Froome finished third, supporting his Team Sky teammate despite entering the race in search of yet another consecutive victory.

Afternoon rain made some of Saturday's ride slippery, but Thomas was once again the star, sealing the yellow jersey after a longtime lead. The Welshman "nearly stacked the bike" after 12 kilometers of action, according to Ingle, but by the time he reached the first checkpoint, he had cleared Froome by 13 kilometers and 14 seconds, thrusting through the final climb and into Esquette, passing thousands of cheering supporters as he crossed the line.

According to Cycling Weekly, Thomas might have even been able to win Stage 20 "if he'd wanted to" since he lost almost 30 seconds in the final nine kilometers. But one stage didn't matter as much as the race itself, and that's what awaits him on Sunday.

