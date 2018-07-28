Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas secures victory; Stage 20 results, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Tom Dumoulin stays in second place by winning Stage 20, but Thomas locks in No. 1 for the race
He might not have won a single stage entering the final day of the 2018 Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas has secured the biggest victory of them all -- that of the race itself.
As The Guardian's Sean Ingle reported Saturday, the British leader, representing Team Sky alongside defending champion and polarizing Grand Tour standout Chris Froome, sealed the yellow jersey with a brilliant ride in the 31-kilometer individual time trial from Saint-Pee-Sur-Nivelle to Espelette this weekend. Although Stage 21 remains, Ingle noted, it is a Tour de France tradition for the leader not to be challenged during the race's final stretch, meaning Thomas will become the third British rider to take the race after Froome (2013, 2015-17) and Bradley Wiggins (2012).
Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin, who had yet to take a stage in 2018 but used his signature climbing to take the final time trial in previous Grand Tour races, won Saturday's ride to claim second place overall for the second time in his career. And Froome finished third, supporting his Team Sky teammate despite entering the race in search of yet another consecutive victory.
Afternoon rain made some of Saturday's ride slippery, but Thomas was once again the star, sealing the yellow jersey after a longtime lead. The Welshman "nearly stacked the bike" after 12 kilometers of action, according to Ingle, but by the time he reached the first checkpoint, he had cleared Froome by 13 kilometers and 14 seconds, thrusting through the final climb and into Esquette, passing thousands of cheering supporters as he crossed the line.
According to Cycling Weekly, Thomas might have even been able to win Stage 20 "if he'd wanted to" since he lost almost 30 seconds in the final nine kilometers. But one stage didn't matter as much as the race itself, and that's what awaits him on Sunday.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7-29 (off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Tour de France stage breakdown
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 13 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 14 winner: Omar Fraile Matarranz -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 15 winner: Magnus Cort Nielsen -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 16 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 17 winner: Nairo Quintana -- Movistar Team
- Stage 18 winner: Arnaud Demare -- Groupama-FDJ
- Stage 19 winner: Primoz Roglic -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 20 winner: Tom Dumoulin -- Team Sunweb
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
