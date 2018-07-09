Tour de France 2018: How to watch Chris Froome attempt to defend his yellow jersey, stage-by-stage winners

The Tour de France is well underway. A three-week, 2,082-mile race from July 7 to July 29, it's the crown jewel of the cycling season. This year, Chris Froome is the name to watch, as he attempts to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.

A win at the Tour would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.

In the early stages of the Tour, Froome is in 18th place, 55 seconds off of the lead. Germany's Greg Van Avermaet leads, with the USA's Tejay Van Garderen in second. Tom Dumoulin, Froome's biggest contest in the Giro, is in seventh.

How to watch 2018 Tour de France

Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)



July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays) Start time : Various (see stage breakdown)

: Various (see stage breakdown) Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.