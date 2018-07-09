Tour de France 2018: How to watch Chris Froome attempt to defend his yellow jersey, stage-by-stage winners
Froome is coming off of a Giro d'Italia win as well
The Tour de France is well underway. A three-week, 2,082-mile race from July 7 to July 29, it's the crown jewel of the cycling season. This year, Chris Froome is the name to watch, as he attempts to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.
A win at the Tour would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.
In the early stages of the Tour, Froome is in 18th place, 55 seconds off of the lead. Germany's Greg Van Avermaet leads, with the USA's Tejay Van Garderen in second. Tom Dumoulin, Froome's biggest contest in the Giro, is in seventh.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4: La Baule / Sarzeau (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 5: Lorient / Quimper (6:10 a.m. ET)
- Stage 6: Brest / Mur de Bretagne Guerledan (6:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 7: Fougeres / Chartres (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 8: Dreux / Amiens Metropole (5:20 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 9: Arres Citadelle / Roubaix (6:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 10: Annecy / Le Grand-Bornand (7 a.m. ET)
- Stage 11: Albertville / La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo (7:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
-
WNBA DFS, July 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tour de France: Gaviria wins first stage
The defending champion went over his handlebars and lost 51 seconds to start the race
-
2018 Suburban Handicap odds, top picks
Jody Demling has nailed the last 2 Triple Crown races
-
MLE wary of introducing technology
Rich Shea went as far as to call the competition 'an American treasure'
-
'We need to talk': Watch Haven Shepherd
Everything you need to know to tune in for this inspirational story of a Paralympics hopef...
-
Belmont Derby Invitational top picks
Jody Demling has nailed 9 of the last 14 Preakness winners