Tour de France 2018: Riders are inadvertently tear-gassed causing the race to be temporarily stopped
Police were looking to get protesters to disperse, but riders were caught in the crossfire
This year's Tour de France has been, to be frank, a fiasco. After top-5 rider Vincenzo Nibali was forced to retire when a crash was caused by a fan last week, another incident occurred on Tuesday when the Tour was temporarily stopped after some riders were inadvertently tear-gassed by police looking to break up protesters. Farmers blocked the road with bales of hay, which caused the police intervention.
According to CNN, police said that farmers protested "to be seen" by Stephane Travert, France's Minister of Agriculture.
Quick-Step Cycling, whose Twitter account has been providing updates throughout the race, acknowledged the delay.
Per CNN, yellow-jersey wearer Geraint Thomas was one of the riders rinsing his eyes.
At least this time, people were protesting politically instead of at the dominant Team Sky. Some cycling fans, sick of the team's hold on the sport -- particularly Chris Froome's, who entered the season under suspicion due to claims of doping -- targeted Team Sky riders with a flare and smoke, and fans have been encroaching on the boundaries of the race throughout the Tour.
If nothing else, it's been an eventful race, if for the wrong reasons. The Tour is now in its final week, with Thomas and Froome in the one and two spots. Tom Dumoulin is in third place, looking to break up Team Sky's reign. It's likely that riders aren't going to be terribly disappointed when it's over.
-
Victor Espinoza injured when horse dies
Bobby Abu Dhabi, Espinoza's horse, appeared to suffer a fatal heart attack
-
July 24 WNBA DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tour de France: Stage results, TV info
Geraint Thomas lead the field heading into the final week
-
July 22 WNBA DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2018 Diana Stakes odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's Jody Demling has correctly predicted nine of the past 14 Preakness winners
-
Jim Kelly honored with Jimmy V. Award
The Hall of Fame quarterback has been fighting off cancer since 2013