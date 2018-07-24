Tour de France 2018: Riders are inadvertently tear-gassed causing the race to be temporarily stopped

This year's Tour de France has been, to be frank, a fiasco. After top-5 rider Vincenzo Nibali was forced to retire when a crash was caused by a fan last week, another incident occurred on Tuesday when the Tour was temporarily stopped after some riders were inadvertently tear-gassed by police looking to break up protesters. Farmers blocked the road with bales of hay, which caused the police intervention.

According to CNN, police said that farmers protested "to be seen" by Stephane Travert, France's Minister of Agriculture.

Quick-Step Cycling, whose Twitter account has been providing updates throughout the race, acknowledged the delay.

The race is neutralised due to a farmer protest, who used hay bails to block the road.#TDF2018 — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) July 24, 2018

Looks like the tear gas used by the police on the farmers ended up getting to the eyes of some riders.#TDF2018 — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) July 24, 2018

Per CNN, yellow-jersey wearer Geraint Thomas was one of the riders rinsing his eyes.

At least this time, people were protesting politically instead of at the dominant Team Sky. Some cycling fans, sick of the team's hold on the sport -- particularly Chris Froome's, who entered the season under suspicion due to claims of doping -- targeted Team Sky riders with a flare and smoke, and fans have been encroaching on the boundaries of the race throughout the Tour.

⚠STOP⚠

STOP aux fumigènes sur la route du Tour, vous risquez :

❌ 1 amende

❌ 1 an d'emprisonnement

Respectez les coureurs, respectez @LeTour. La fête n'en sera que plus belle.

⚠STOP⚠

STOP the smoke on the Tour route, you risk:

❌ 1 fine

❌ 1 year imprisonment#TDFrespect pic.twitter.com/MQU3bV2PaA — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 24, 2018

If nothing else, it's been an eventful race, if for the wrong reasons. The Tour is now in its final week, with Thomas and Froome in the one and two spots. Tom Dumoulin is in third place, looking to break up Team Sky's reign. It's likely that riders aren't going to be terribly disappointed when it's over.