Tour de France 2018: Stage 10 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

France's Julian Alaphilippe captured stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France on Tuesday, winning his first individual stage -- and this year's first mountain race -- thanks to a triumphant push over the final hill at Le Grand-Bornand.

Representing Quick-Step Floors, Alaphilippe led the pack with a 4:25:27 finish in the 10th stage. As BBC reported, he "went clear with just under 30 kilometers to go and held his advantage over the final climb." He's the second different rider to win since Dylan Groenwegen took both stages 7 and 8 over the weekend.

For the first mountain stage, Alaphilippe went for the breakaway and won the stage. 🚴‍♂️

Still in front of the Tour de France as a whole is BMC Racing Team's Greg Van Avermaet, of Belgium. Second in stage 9, he "got into the early breakaway," per BBC, "and held on to finish fourth, behind Ion Izagirre and Rein Taaramae."

Van Avermaet leads Team Sky's Geraint Thomas by 2:22, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde by 3:10, Astana's Jakob Fugslang by 3:12 and Quick-Step Floors' Bob Jungels by 3:20.

Chris Froome remains in sixth place entering stage 11, trailing Van Avermaet by 3:21. The British star is the reigning Giro d'Italia and Tour de France champion and is looking to win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He entered stage 10 just 1:42 behind his Belgian counterpart and this week's leader.

