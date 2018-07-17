Tour de France 2018: Stage 10 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
France's Julian Alaphilippe claims the 10th stage, his first of the race, in Le Grand-Bornand
France's Julian Alaphilippe captured stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France on Tuesday, winning his first individual stage -- and this year's first mountain race -- thanks to a triumphant push over the final hill at Le Grand-Bornand.
Representing Quick-Step Floors, Alaphilippe led the pack with a 4:25:27 finish in the 10th stage. As BBC reported, he "went clear with just under 30 kilometers to go and held his advantage over the final climb." He's the second different rider to win since Dylan Groenwegen took both stages 7 and 8 over the weekend.
Still in front of the Tour de France as a whole is BMC Racing Team's Greg Van Avermaet, of Belgium. Second in stage 9, he "got into the early breakaway," per BBC, "and held on to finish fourth, behind Ion Izagirre and Rein Taaramae."
Van Avermaet leads Team Sky's Geraint Thomas by 2:22, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde by 3:10, Astana's Jakob Fugslang by 3:12 and Quick-Step Floors' Bob Jungels by 3:20.
Chris Froome remains in sixth place entering stage 11, trailing Van Avermaet by 3:21. The British star is the reigning Giro d'Italia and Tour de France champion and is looking to win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He entered stage 10 just 1:42 behind his Belgian counterpart and this week's leader.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11: Albertville / La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo (7:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
