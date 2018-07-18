Tour de France 2018: Stage 11 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

Team Sky is back on top, but it won't be Chris Froome racing in the yellow jersey on Thursday for Stage 12 of the Tour de France. Welsh rider Geraint Thomas took Stage 11 and the yellow jersey on Wednesday, coming just ahead of Tom Dumoulin and Froome himself. He crossed the finish line in 3:29:36, with a 10-second time bonus being the difference between himself and the other riders.

"I just felt good today, I followed my instincts," Thomas said, via The Guardian.

What a stunning ride from Geraint Thomas. He overhauls Nieve to win stage 11 at the Tour de France and rides into the yellow jersey!!!! #TF2018 pic.twitter.com/OA9JpGReiH — Team Sky (@TeamSky) July 18, 2018

Thomas now has elite company breathing down his neck, but it comes in the form of his teammate Froome. Froome jumped to second place and now finds himself 1:25 back of Thomas, while Dumoulin of Team Sunweb is 1:44 behind the lead.

Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida and Primoz Roglic from Team Lotto NL-Jumbo round out the top 5.

Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, saw his dreams to break Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins dashed with his elimination after the 11th stage. He survived the cut on Tuesday by a minute, but on Wednesday another stage through the Alps did him in. At 30 stage wins, he remains second all-time on the Tour de France circuit, but the United Kingdom rider will need to wait for next year's edition of the Tour to pursue Merckx further.

Le Tour 2018 comes to an end for @MarkCavendish, who crosses the line way after the time limit 😢

Le Tour 2018 est terminé pour @MarkCavendish, qui franchit la ligne avec plus d'une demi-heure de retard sur les délais 😢#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/HqwltoQWBC — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 18, 2018

