Tour de France 2018: Stage 11 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky takes yellow jersey with win in Stage 11
Team Sky is back on top, but it won't be Chris Froome racing in the yellow jersey on Thursday for Stage 12 of the Tour de France. Welsh rider Geraint Thomas took Stage 11 and the yellow jersey on Wednesday, coming just ahead of Tom Dumoulin and Froome himself. He crossed the finish line in 3:29:36, with a 10-second time bonus being the difference between himself and the other riders.
"I just felt good today, I followed my instincts," Thomas said, via The Guardian.
Thomas now has elite company breathing down his neck, but it comes in the form of his teammate Froome. Froome jumped to second place and now finds himself 1:25 back of Thomas, while Dumoulin of Team Sunweb is 1:44 behind the lead.
Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida and Primoz Roglic from Team Lotto NL-Jumbo round out the top 5.
Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, saw his dreams to break Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins dashed with his elimination after the 11th stage. He survived the cut on Tuesday by a minute, but on Wednesday another stage through the Alps did him in. At 30 stage wins, he remains second all-time on the Tour de France circuit, but the United Kingdom rider will need to wait for next year's edition of the Tour to pursue Merckx further.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
