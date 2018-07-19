Tour de France 2018: Stage 12 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

The Alps belong to Geraint Thomas. The yellow jersey holder won his second Tour de France stage in as many days on Thursday, completing Stage 12 in 5 hours, 18 minutes and 37 seconds -- two seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin. The Team Sky cyclist opened up his lead on teammate Chris Froome by nearly 15 seconds with his win on Alpe d'Huez.

Behind Thomas in the standings is Froome -- seeking his fourth straight Tour de France victory and fourth straight Grand Tour victory -- by 1:39. In third place, Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb is 1:50 back. He won the Giro d'Italia last year, before Froome started on his streak.

In fourth, 2014 Tour de France winner and 2016 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali is 2:37 back. Primoz Roglic, meanwhile, is 2:46 off the pace.

Froome took fourth place on the day, but he certainly doesn't seem heartbroken to share the spotlight with his teammate.

The win makes Thomas the first British rider to win on the legendary Alpe d'Huez.

"I am speechless. There wasn't a chance in hell I was going to win today. I just kept following Dumoulin and Froome," Thomas, said, per BBC, before adding: "Can we just go to Paris now?"

