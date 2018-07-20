Tour de France 2018: Stage 13 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Peter Sagan took Stage 13 for his third stage victory, while Geraint Thomas retains the yellow jersey
Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday saw a different stage winner from Stages 11 and 12, but no real movement on the leaderboard. Peter Sagan sprinted his way to a Stage 13 victory in 3:45:55, while Team Sky's Geraint Thomas -- who won the previous two stages -- will keep the yellow jersey heading into the weekend with teammate Chris Froome 1:39 behind him.
It's Sagan's third stage win of the race, and his green jersey lead has now ballooned to 228 points over Alexander Kristoff. He's been dominant in stage racing, and his sprinting ability got him the win over Kristoff on Friday in a closely contested stage. Kristoff wasn't upset with the result.
Tom Dumoulin is still 1:50 back of Thomas in third place, while Primoz Roglic is 2:46 back in fourth and Romain Bardet has moved into the top 5 with Vincenzo Nibali crashing out of the race on Thursday. Bardet is now 3:07 back of Thomas.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 13 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
