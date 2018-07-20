Tour de France 2018: Stage 13 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday saw a different stage winner from Stages 11 and 12, but no real movement on the leaderboard. Peter Sagan sprinted his way to a Stage 13 victory in 3:45:55, while Team Sky's Geraint Thomas -- who won the previous two stages -- will keep the yellow jersey heading into the weekend with teammate Chris Froome 1:39 behind him.

Another one for @petosagan! 🌈

Encore une pour Peter Sagan ! 🌈#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/ZDQmDeEYcE — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 11, 2018

It's Sagan's third stage win of the race, and his green jersey lead has now ballooned to 228 points over Alexander Kristoff. He's been dominant in stage racing, and his sprinting ability got him the win over Kristoff on Friday in a closely contested stage. Kristoff wasn't upset with the result.

Came close for the win on todays stage! But @petosagan beat me on the line again like many times before! Happy with my performance and hope I can take it next time #letourdefrance… https://t.co/yCcvin6GAg — Alexander Kristoff (@Kristoff87) July 20, 2018

Tom Dumoulin is still 1:50 back of Thomas in third place, while Primoz Roglic is 2:46 back in fourth and Romain Bardet has moved into the top 5 with Vincenzo Nibali crashing out of the race on Thursday. Bardet is now 3:07 back of Thomas.

