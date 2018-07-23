Tour de France 2018: Stage 15 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

After a strong weekend at the Tour de France, the Team Sky 1-2 punch of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome are still ahead after 15 stages. As of Sunday, Thomas is in first with Froome 1:39 behind him, as Froome seeks his fourth consecutive win on the Tour. Tom Dumoulin is 1:50 back of Thomas, trying to break Team Sky's stranglehold over the Tour.

The weekend, however, belonged to Astana Pro Team. On Saturday, Astana's Omar Fraile Matarranz took Stage 14, finishing in 4:51:27. Then, on Sunday, teammate Magnus Cort Nielsen took Stage 15 in 4:25:52. Peter Sagan is still dominating in points for the green jersey, as he leads Alexander Kristoff by 282 points.

Rounding out the top five are Primoz Roglic (2:38 back) and Romain Bardet (3:21 back). It looks like an uphill battle against Team Sky, but there's still a lot of racing to be had. Thomas and Froome are the cyclists to catch, but Dumoulin is no stranger to Grand Tours.

How to watch 2018 Tour de France

Dates: July 7-29 (Off Mondays)



July 7-29 (Off Mondays) Start time : Various (see stage breakdown)

: Various (see stage breakdown) Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.