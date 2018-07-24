Tour de France 2018: Stage 16 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Geraint Thomas leads the field despite a Julian Alaphilippe win and a tear-gas accident
Tuesday's action was slowed by a farmers protest and then suspended when police accidentally tear-gassed riders, but the 2018 Tour de France is officially moving forward now that Julian Alaphilippe has captured Stage 16, his second stage win of the race.
The protest, which saw farmers block roads with hay bales, and subsequent police intervention was not the only interruption during Tuesday's stretch in Bagnères-de-Luchon, as Britain's Adam Yates, the twin brother of Simon, went down in a crash on the final descent of Stage 16. The fall gave Alaphilippe the late lead and, ultimately, the day's victory.
Amid it all, Team Sky's 1-2 punch of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, the latter of whom is looking to defend his 2017 Tour de France victory and make Grand Tour history, remain ahead of the pack. Froome remains 1:39 behind Thomas despite both British riders apparently falling victim to the tear gas spray on Tuesday, whereas Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin sits in third, 1:50 behind Thomas, with eyes on unseating Team Sky's dominance.
Rounding out the top five are Team Lotto NL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic (2:38 behind) and Romain Bardet (3:21 behind).
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7-29 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 13 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 14 winner: Omar Fraile Matarranz -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 15 winner: Magnus Cort Nielsen -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 16 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
-
-
-
-
