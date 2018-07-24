Tour de France 2018: Stage 16 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

Tuesday's action was slowed by a farmers protest and then suspended when police accidentally tear-gassed riders, but the 2018 Tour de France is officially moving forward now that Julian Alaphilippe has captured Stage 16, his second stage win of the race.

The protest, which saw farmers block roads with hay bales, and subsequent police intervention was not the only interruption during Tuesday's stretch in Bagnères-de-Luchon, as Britain's Adam Yates, the twin brother of Simon, went down in a crash on the final descent of Stage 16. The fall gave Alaphilippe the late lead and, ultimately, the day's victory.

What a year for @alafpolak. 💪

Quelle saison pour Julian Alaphilippe ! 💪#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/AtiGo5TmLi — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 24, 2018

Amid it all, Team Sky's 1-2 punch of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, the latter of whom is looking to defend his 2017 Tour de France victory and make Grand Tour history, remain ahead of the pack. Froome remains 1:39 behind Thomas despite both British riders apparently falling victim to the tear gas spray on Tuesday, whereas Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin sits in third, 1:50 behind Thomas, with eyes on unseating Team Sky's dominance.

Rounding out the top five are Team Lotto NL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic (2:38 behind) and Romain Bardet (3:21 behind).

How to watch 2018 Tour de France

Dates: July 7-29 (Off Mondays)



July 7-29 (Off Mondays) Start time : Various (see stage breakdown)

: Various (see stage breakdown) Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



