Tour de France 2018: Stage 17 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Geraint Thomas extends his lead while Tom Dumoulin jumps up to second
There's still time in this year's Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas seems to be racing to win. Thomas extended his yellow-jersey lead in Stage 17 on Wednesday, closing out the day 1:59 ahead of Tom Dumoulin. His Team Sky teammate Chris Froome, meanwhile, dropped to 2:31 back of Thomas once the day was over.
Team Sky's gap on Dumoulin may be the same, but Thomas appears to have his concerns about Dumoulin. He warned Froome after a wild 16th stage of what would happen if the two started racing against each other.
"As long as me and Froome don't race against each other, that's the main thing," Thomas said, per The Guardian. "If we do, and Dumoulin wins, that would be a disaster."
Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team took the day with an absolutely inspired ride, crossing the finish line in 2:21:27. In second place was Daniel Martin in 2:21:55. Thomas, meanwhile, finished the day in third, 47 seconds off the winner. Froome took eighth on the day in 2:23:02, whereas Dumoulin was fifth in 2:22:19.
Peter Sagan, who has run away with the green jersey for points leader already, crossed the finish line despite a scary crash, but he clearly labored to get there. The crash came on a high-speed descent on the second of three hill climbs. He was reportedly taken to a hospital after the stage for examination, per Cycling Tips.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7-29 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Tour de France stage breakdown
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 13 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 14 winner: Omar Fraile Matarranz -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 15 winner: Magnus Cort Nielsen -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 16 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 17 winner: Nairo Quintana -- Movistar Team
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
-
2018 Haskell Invitational odds, picks
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
July 25 WNBA DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tour de France delayed by tear gas
Police were looking to get protesters to disperse, but riders were caught in the crossfire
-
Victor Espinoza injured when horse dies
Bobby Abu Dhabi, Espinoza's horse, appeared to suffer a fatal heart attack
-
July 22 WNBA DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
2018 Diana Stakes odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's Jody Demling has correctly predicted nine of the past 14 Preakness winners