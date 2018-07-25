Tour de France 2018: Stage 17 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

There's still time in this year's Tour de France, but Geraint Thomas seems to be racing to win. Thomas extended his yellow-jersey lead in Stage 17 on Wednesday, closing out the day 1:59 ahead of Tom Dumoulin. His Team Sky teammate Chris Froome, meanwhile, dropped to 2:31 back of Thomas once the day was over.

Team Sky's gap on Dumoulin may be the same, but Thomas appears to have his concerns about Dumoulin. He warned Froome after a wild 16th stage of what would happen if the two started racing against each other.

"As long as me and Froome don't race against each other, that's the main thing," Thomas said, per The Guardian. "If we do, and Dumoulin wins, that would be a disaster."

Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team took the day with an absolutely inspired ride, crossing the finish line in 2:21:27. In second place was Daniel Martin in 2:21:55. Thomas, meanwhile, finished the day in third, 47 seconds off the winner. Froome took eighth on the day in 2:23:02, whereas Dumoulin was fifth in 2:22:19.

Peter Sagan, who has run away with the green jersey for points leader already, crossed the finish line despite a scary crash, but he clearly labored to get there. The crash came on a high-speed descent on the second of three hill climbs. He was reportedly taken to a hospital after the stage for examination, per Cycling Tips.

After a bad crash, @petosagan is finally here 💪

Après une chute, @petosagan rejoint enfin l’arrivée 💪#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/LLm8FgWmq0 — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 25, 2018

