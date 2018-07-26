Tour de France 2018: Stage 18 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

The Tour de France is rapidly approaching its final weekend, and Geraint Thomas still holds the yellow jersey. Thursday's Stage 18 belonged to French riders, with Arnaud Demare and Christophe Laporte taking first and second, respectively, in 3:46:50. Tom Dumoulin remains in second place for yellow jersey, whereas Thomas' Team Sky teammate Chris Froome was unable to close ground and remains in third place.

📺 Relive the sprint of Stage 18 and and @ArnaudDemare's 2nd stage win on Le Tour ! 🏆🇫🇷

📺 Revivez le sprint massif de la 18e étape et la victoire d'@ArnaudDemare ! 🏆🇫🇷 #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/hcj9vnVv0w — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 26, 2018

Froome is working to recover from a brutal 17th stage, in which he was tackled off of his bike by a police officer that mistook him for a fan. He ultimately ended up in third place, 2:31 off of the lead. Froome is chasing his fourth straight Tour de France title, not to mention his fourth straight Grand Tour win.

Dumoulin, meanwhile, remains 1:59 off the pace in second place. Primoz Roglic is in fourth, while Nairo Quintana remains in fifth place.

Demare's win is the first stage win for France throughout the Tour. The green jersey, meanwhile, already mathematically belongs to Peter Sagan, who finished eighth on the day.

