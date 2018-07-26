Tour de France 2018: Stage 18 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Arnaud Demare took the stage, while Chris Froome had yet another incident on the day
The Tour de France is rapidly approaching its final weekend, and Geraint Thomas still holds the yellow jersey. Thursday's Stage 18 belonged to French riders, with Arnaud Demare and Christophe Laporte taking first and second, respectively, in 3:46:50. Tom Dumoulin remains in second place for yellow jersey, whereas Thomas' Team Sky teammate Chris Froome was unable to close ground and remains in third place.
Froome is working to recover from a brutal 17th stage, in which he was tackled off of his bike by a police officer that mistook him for a fan. He ultimately ended up in third place, 2:31 off of the lead. Froome is chasing his fourth straight Tour de France title, not to mention his fourth straight Grand Tour win.
Dumoulin, meanwhile, remains 1:59 off the pace in second place. Primoz Roglic is in fourth, while Nairo Quintana remains in fifth place.
Demare's win is the first stage win for France throughout the Tour. The green jersey, meanwhile, already mathematically belongs to Peter Sagan, who finished eighth on the day.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7-29 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Tour de France stage breakdown
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 11 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 12 winner: Geraint Thomas -- Team Sky
- Stage 13 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 14 winner: Omar Fraile Matarranz -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 15 winner: Magnus Cort Nielsen -- Astana Pro Team
- Stage 16 winner: Julian Alaphilippe -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 17 winner: Nairo Quintana -- Movistar Team
- Stage 18 winner: Arnaud Demare -- Groupama-FDJ
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
