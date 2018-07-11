Tour de France 2018: Stage 5 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

Pete Sagan of Slovakia picked up his second stage win of the Tour de France on Wednesday, edging out Sonny Colbrelli of Italy in a sprint finish. Wednesday's stage from Lorient to Quimper in Brittany marked the first hilly section of this year's race, which contained five categorized climbs over a 127-mile route.

Sagan also won Stage 2 and nearly won Tuesday's Stage 4, which was taken by Fernando Gaviria Rendon, who has two stage wins of his own. Greg Van Avermaet of Germany retained the overall lead and the yellow jersey for another day. The Associated Press reports that Van Avermaet took advantage of an intermediate bonus sprint to add two seconds to his overall lead, ahead of BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen.

Elsewhere, defending Tour de France champion and favorite Chris Froome finished the stage safely in the main peleton. Froome trails Van Avermaet by 57 seconds in 15th spot.

The Tour de France, which runs from July 7-29, is the crown jewel of the cycling season. Froome is attempting to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.

A win at the Tour de France would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.

