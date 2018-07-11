Tour de France 2018: Stage 5 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Peter Sagan claims his second stage win while defending champ Chris Froome stays within striking distance
Pete Sagan of Slovakia picked up his second stage win of the Tour de France on Wednesday, edging out Sonny Colbrelli of Italy in a sprint finish. Wednesday's stage from Lorient to Quimper in Brittany marked the first hilly section of this year's race, which contained five categorized climbs over a 127-mile route.
Sagan also won Stage 2 and nearly won Tuesday's Stage 4, which was taken by Fernando Gaviria Rendon, who has two stage wins of his own. Greg Van Avermaet of Germany retained the overall lead and the yellow jersey for another day. The Associated Press reports that Van Avermaet took advantage of an intermediate bonus sprint to add two seconds to his overall lead, ahead of BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen.
Elsewhere, defending Tour de France champion and favorite Chris Froome finished the stage safely in the main peleton. Froome trails Van Avermaet by 57 seconds in 15th spot.
The Tour de France, which runs from July 7-29, is the crown jewel of the cycling season. Froome is attempting to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.
A win at the Tour de France would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6: Brest / Mur de Bretagne Guerledan (6:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 7: Fougeres / Chartres (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 8: Dreux / Amiens Metropole (5:20 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 9: Arres Citadelle / Roubaix (6:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 10: Annecy / Le Grand-Bornand (7 a.m. ET)
- Stage 11: Albertville / La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo (7:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
-
CFL DFS, Week 5: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Watch 2018 Tough Mudder X Championships
One of the most grueling challenges in the world gets some of the world's strongest to try...
-
'We need to talk': Watch Haven Shepherd
Everything you need to know to tune in for this inspirational story of a Paralympics hopef...
-
Travis Pastrana makes 3 ridiculous jumps
Pastrana paid Knievel tribute by jumping over 52 cars, 16 buses and a fountain
-
WNBA DFS, July 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
WNBA DFS, July 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...