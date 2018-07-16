Tour de France 2018: Stage 9 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
John Degenkolb takes the first Tour de France stage of his career during Sunday's action
John Degenkolb, representing Germany and riding for Trek-Segafredo, captured the first Tour de France stage of his career on Sunday, overcoming a frenetic path to Roubaix to pull into the top 55 after stage nine of this year's annual race.
Degenkolb's win breaks a two-stage streak for Dylan Groenewegen, who emerged with a final-stage victory at the 2017 Tour de France and sprinted to first-place finishes in stages eight and nine over the weekend. But it doesn't affect the top of the overall race, where Germany's Greg Van Avermaet remains in front with the yellow jersey.
Representing BMC Racing Team, Van Avermaet finished second to Degenkolb in stage nine, staying 43 seconds ahead of Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, 44 seconds ahead of Quick-Step Floors' Philippe Gilbert and 50 seconds ahead of Quick-Step Floors' Bob Jungels. Chris Froome, meanwhile, remains in pursuit of his fourth straight Grand Tour win and second consecutive Tour de France victory, moving into the top 10 at 1:42 behind Van Avermaet entering the new week.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 6 winner: Daniel Martin -- UAE Team Emirates
- Stage 7 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 8 winner: Dylan Groenewegen -- LottoNL-Jumbo
- Stage 9 winner: John Degenkolb -- Trek-Segafredo
- Stage 10: Annecy / Le Grand-Bornand (7 a.m. ET)
- Stage 11: Albertville / La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo (7:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
-
July 15 WNBA DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Indiana Derby 2018 odds, best picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling has correctly predicted nine of the past 14 Preakness winners
-
2018 Indiana Oaks odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's Jody Demling has correctly predicted nine of the past 14 Preakness winners
-
2018 WSOP Main Event final table picks
Dan Cypra just locked in picks for the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event final nine
-
CFL DFS, Week 5: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Watch 2018 Tough Mudder X Championships
One of the most grueling challenges in the world gets some of the world's strongest to try...