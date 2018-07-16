Tour de France 2018: Stage 9 results, winner, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

John Degenkolb, representing Germany and riding for Trek-Segafredo, captured the first Tour de France stage of his career on Sunday, overcoming a frenetic path to Roubaix to pull into the top 55 after stage nine of this year's annual race.

Degenkolb's win breaks a two-stage streak for Dylan Groenewegen, who emerged with a final-stage victory at the 2017 Tour de France and sprinted to first-place finishes in stages eight and nine over the weekend. But it doesn't affect the top of the overall race, where Germany's Greg Van Avermaet remains in front with the yellow jersey.

Representing BMC Racing Team, Van Avermaet finished second to Degenkolb in stage nine, staying 43 seconds ahead of Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, 44 seconds ahead of Quick-Step Floors' Philippe Gilbert and 50 seconds ahead of Quick-Step Floors' Bob Jungels. Chris Froome, meanwhile, remains in pursuit of his fourth straight Grand Tour win and second consecutive Tour de France victory, moving into the top 10 at 1:42 behind Van Avermaet entering the new week.

Stage 9 / Etape 9 ✅

🇩🇪 Degenkolb ➡ ✊

💛 Van Avermaet ➡ 💪#TDF2018 #MaillotJauneLCL pic.twitter.com/QX235Aafxo — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 15, 2018

How to watch 2018 Tour de France

Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)



July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays) Start time : Various (see stage breakdown)

: Various (see stage breakdown) Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.