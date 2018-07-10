Tour de France 2018: Stage winners, results, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule
Germany's Greg Van Avermaet retains the yellow jersey, while defending champ Chris Froome is 55 seconds off the pace
Fernando Gaviria Rendon won Stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, taking 4 hours, 25 minutes and 1 second to finish with a 10-second time bonus. Germany's Greg Van Avermaet retained the leader's yellow jersey for another day, with defending Tour de France champion Chris Froome well within striking distance in 17th place, 55 seconds off of the leader.
American Tejay Van Garderen is in second in the overall standings while Tom Dumoulin, Froome's biggest challenger in the Giro d'Italia, is in seventh. The fifth stage of the three-week, 2,082-mile race is set for Wednesday with a hilly ride from Lorient to Quimper in Brittany.
The race, which runs from July 7-29, it's the crown jewel of the cycling season. Froome is attempting to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.
A win at the Tour de France would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.
Quick-Step Floors is looking like the team to beat early on in the race, as Gaviria Rendon already has two stage wins to his name. A crash with just under five kilometers left wreaked some havoc on the peleton, which has dealt with a few crashes in the early stages.
How to watch 2018 Tour de France
- Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)
- Start time: Various (see stage breakdown)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.
- Stage 1 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 2 winner: Peter Sagan -- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Stage 3 winner (team time trial): BMC Racing
- Stage 4 winner: Fernando Gaviria Rendon -- Quick-Step Floors
- Stage 5: Lorient / Quimper (6:10 a.m. ET)
- Stage 6: Brest / Mur de Bretagne Guerledan (6:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 7: Fougeres / Chartres (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 8: Dreux / Amiens Metropole (5:20 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 9: Arres Citadelle / Roubaix (6:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 10: Annecy / Le Grand-Bornand (7 a.m. ET)
- Stage 11: Albertville / La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo (7:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 12: Bourg Saint Maurice Les Arcs / Alpe d'Huez (6:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans / Valence (7:20 a.m. ET)
- Stage 14: Saint Paul Trois Chateaux / Mende (6:50 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 15: Millau / Carcassonne (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 16: Carcassonne / Bagneres de Luchon (8 a.m. ET)
- Stage 17: Bagneres de Luchon / Saint Lary Soulan Col d'Estoudou (8:50 a.m and 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 18: Trie sur Baise / Pau (7:40 a.m. ET)
- Stage 19: Lourdes / Laruns (5:50 a.m. ET)
- Stage 20: Saint Pee sur Nivelle / Espelette (7:30 a.m. ET)
- Stage 21: Houilles / Paris Champs-Elysees (9:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET)
