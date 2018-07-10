Tour de France 2018: Stage winners, results, yellow jersey leader, how to watch, stream, TV schedule

Fernando Gaviria Rendon won Stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, taking 4 hours, 25 minutes and 1 second to finish with a 10-second time bonus. Germany's Greg Van Avermaet retained the leader's yellow jersey for another day, with defending Tour de France champion Chris Froome well within striking distance in 17th place, 55 seconds off of the leader.

American Tejay Van Garderen is in second in the overall standings while Tom Dumoulin, Froome's biggest challenger in the Giro d'Italia, is in seventh. The fifth stage of the three-week, 2,082-mile race is set for Wednesday with a hilly ride from Lorient to Quimper in Brittany.

The race, which runs from July 7-29, it's the crown jewel of the cycling season. Froome is attempting to not only follow up last year's yellow jersey with another one, but also win his fourth straight Grand Tour race. He won the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year, and the Giro d'Italia this year.

A win at the Tour de France would pull him ahead of the great Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx, who also won three consecutive Grand Tour races. Only three cyclists have ever held the cycling Triple Crown at the same time, which makes the stretch Froome is going through that much more impressive.

Quick-Step Floors is looking like the team to beat early on in the race, as Gaviria Rendon already has two stage wins to his name. A crash with just under five kilometers left wreaked some havoc on the peleton, which has dealt with a few crashes in the early stages.

Tour de France once again upended by nasty crash: https://t.co/WZfWPzCgrH pic.twitter.com/M8UBvP0CGK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 10, 2018

How to watch 2018 Tour de France

Dates: July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays)



July 7 - July 21 (Off Mondays) Start time : Various (see stage breakdown)

Here's the stage breakdown for this year's tour.