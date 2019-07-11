Tour de France 2019: Updated results, stage winners, schedule, race leaders
Keep track of the annual Grand Tour with a full rundown of stage winners and race leaders
The 106th annual Tour de France is churning right along after a commemorative journey through Brussels to open the 2019 Grand Tour, and a handful of countries have already been represented through the early stages of the 2,200-mile cycling competition.
The 23-day event, won by Geraint Thomas in 2018, features 21 total daylong stages and some of the best cyclists from around the globe. The first two stages of this year's Tour went to the Netherlands, with Mike Teuinessen taking the opening flat stage and his team, Jumbo-Visma, winning the team time trial from the Royal Palace of Brussels to the Atomium.
Be sure to check in right here at CBS Sports for updated stage results, schedules and more on the 2019 Tour de France:
2019 Tour de France stage winners
Stage 1: Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
Stage 2: Team Jumbo-Visma (Netherlands)
Stage 3: Julian Alaphilippe (France)
Stage 4: Elia Viviani (Italy)
Stage 5: Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
2019 Tour de France stage schedule
- Stage 6: July 11 (in progress)
- Stage 7: July 12, 5:10 a.m. ET
- Stage 8: July 13, 6 a.m. ET
- Stage 9: July 14, 6:55 a.m. ET
- Stage 10: July 15, 6 a.m. ET
- Stage 11: July 17, 7:25 a.m. ET
- Stage 12: July 18, 5:20 a.m. ET
- Stage 13: July 19, 7:50 a.m. ET
- Stage 14: July 20, 7:20 a.m. ET
- Stage 15: July 21, 5:55 a.m. ET
- Stage 16: July 23, 7:05 a.m. ET
- Stage 17: July 24, 6:15 a.m. ET
- Stage 18: July 25, 5 a.m. ET
- Stage 19: July 26, 7:25 a.m. ET
- Stage 20: July 27, 7:25 a.m. ET
- Stage 21: July 28, 7:55 a.m. ET
-
How to watch the 2019 Tour de France
Everything you need to know to catch this year's annual 21-stage bicycling competition
-
USWNT among best U.S. national teams
This year's champions are among the five best national teams to rep the U.S. in sports his...
-
Mayweather gets brutally crossed up
Bone Collector absolutely ruined Mayweather with a nasty crossover
-
Runner celebrates too early, loses race
Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet learned his lesson in Switzerland
-
2019 Haskell Invitational odds, picks
Jody Demling nailed last year's Haskell and just locked in picks for this year's race
-
2019 Belmont Derby odds, picks, bets
Jody Demling is on a hot streak on his horse racing picks