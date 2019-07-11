Tour de France 2019: Updated results, stage winners, schedule, race leaders

The 106th annual Tour de France is churning right along after a commemorative journey through Brussels to open the 2019 Grand Tour, and a handful of countries have already been represented through the early stages of the 2,200-mile cycling competition.

The 23-day event, won by Geraint Thomas in 2018, features 21 total daylong stages and some of the best cyclists from around the globe. The first two stages of this year's Tour went to the Netherlands, with Mike Teuinessen taking the opening flat stage and his team, Jumbo-Visma, winning the team time trial from the Royal Palace of Brussels to the Atomium.

2019 Tour de France stage winners

Stage 1: Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)

Stage 2: Team Jumbo-Visma (Netherlands)

Stage 3: Julian Alaphilippe (France)

Stage 4: Elia Viviani (Italy)

Stage 5: Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

2019 Tour de France stage schedule