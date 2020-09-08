The 2020 Tour de France began on Saturday, August 29 and will conclude on Sunday, September 20. The race starts in Nice, France and will end on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The race is about 3,470 kilometers, or 2,1576 miles, long and consists of 21 stages. There will be one stage per day, except for September 5 and 14. The route for the race includes eight mountain-top finishes and one key mountain time trial. Stage 4 is the first uphill finish and will be one to watch to see the competition separate themselves.

The 107th Tour de France will be different than those in years past, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The schedule was moved around due to the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning the Tour de France will be the first Grand Tour of the season.

The Tour was postponed for two months and the highly anticipated race is now finally around the corner.

Egan Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France and will defend his yellow jersey. With the victory, he became the first Latin American rider to win the race.

Current leader

Sam Bennett, who won Stage 10 with a time of three hours, 35 minutes and 22 seconds.

Upcoming schedule

Stage Date Start End Distance (km) Terrain 11 Sept. 9 Châtelaillon-Plage Poitiers 167 Flat 12 Sept. 10 Chauvigny Sarran Corrèze 218 Hilly 13 Sept. 11 Châtel-Guyon Puy Mary Cantal* 191 Mountain 14 Sept. 12 Clermont-Ferrand Lyon 197 Flat 15 Sept. 13 Lyon Grand Colombier* 175 Mountain Rest Day Sept. 14







16 Sept. 15 La Tour-du-Pin Villard-de-Lans 164 Mountain 17 Sept. 16 Grenoble Col de la Loze 168 Mountain 18 Sept. 17 Méribel La-Roche-sur-Foron* 168 Mountain 19 Sept. 18 Bourg-en-Bresse Champagnole 160 Flat 20 Sept. 19 Lure Planche de Belles Filles 36 Time Trial 21 Sept. 20 Mantes-la-Jolie Paris (Champs- Élysées) 122 Flat

Winers, by stage:

Stage 1: Alexander Kristoff

Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe

Stage 3: Caleb Ewan

Stage 4: Primoz Roglic

Stage 5: Wout van Aert

Stage 6: Alexey Lutsenk

Stage 7: Wout van Aert

Stage 8: Nans Peters

Stage 9: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 10: Sam Bennett

How to watch the 2020 Tour de France