The 2021 Tour de France returns to its traditional spot on the summer calendar on Saturday, June 26, when the iconic cycling race begins its brutal three-week journey through the country with Stage 1 in the Brittany region. Oddsmakers from William Hill Sportsbook list defending champion Tadej Pogacar as the 3-2 betting favorite to win the yellow jersey in the latest 2021 Tour de France odds. Last year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, is the 2-1 second favorite, while 2018 champion Geraint Thomas is 11-2.

This year's Tour route features a traditional profile, with just three summit finishes, eight stages suited for sprinters and two solo time trials. With so many unknowns entering this year's race, you'll want to see the latest 2021 Tour de France predictions from SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez, who correctly predicted the winners of the yellow, green and white jerseys in the 2019 Tour de France.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for more than three decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys.

Menez has analyzed the Tour de France favorites, route, and top contenders and has picked his top-three finishers for the yellow jersey, as well as the winners of the green jersey (best sprinter), polka dot jersey (best climber) and white jersey (best young rider).

Top 2021 Tour de France Picks

One shocker: We can tell you Menez is fading Pogacar, even though he is the defending champion and the top favorite. A 22-year-old from Slovenia, Pogacar shocked the cycling world last year when he smashed Roglic on the final time trial en route to winning the race in his Tour debut. Pogacar prepared for the 2021 Tour de France by winning the Tour of Slovenia.

However, Pogacar enters the Tour de France 2021 as the hunted and not the hunter. His main rivals will not allow him to get away as easily as he did last year. "I also don't like the fact that he did not win his country's time trial national championship, which could be a sign of vulnerability," Menez told SportsLine.

Menez's pick to win the Tour de France is a rider who "has taken a different approach entering this year's tour." He's also high on a double-digit long shot to win the polka dot jersey.

2021 Tour de France favorites, odds, top contenders

Tadej Pogacar 6-4

Primoz Roglic 2-1

Geraint Thomas 11-2

Richard Carapaz 7-1

Richie Porte 20-1

Julian Alaphilippe 25-1

Miguel Angel Lopez 28-1

Rigoberto Uran 33-1

Tao Geoghegan Hart 40-1

Enric Mas 66-1

David Gaudu 66-1

Jack Haig 66-1

Simon Yates 80-1

Michael Woods 80-1

Nairo Quintana 80-1

Wout Van Aert 80-1

Wilco Kelderman 80-1

Jakob Fuglsang 100-1

Wout Poels 100-1

Pello Bilbao 100-1

Emanuel Buchmann 100-1

Steven Kruijswijk 100-1

Mathieu Van Der Poel 100-1