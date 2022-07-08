Cyclist Daniel Oss is retiring from the 2022 Tour de France after fracturing his neck during a crashed that involved spectators on Wednesday's Stage 5. Oss, competing with Team TotalEnergies, was riding on cobblestones as bystanders stood on the side of the racing path.

The 35-year-old Italian cyclist first hit a spectator wearing a yellow shirt, but he lost more control of the bike after crashing onto another individual who was leaning forward and using a phone to record the race.

That bystander was looking the opposite way, and when he finally turned his head, it was already too late to move back:

Oss got up and continued racing, eventually crossing the finish line. However, he was visibly in pain. His team made the announcement of him retiring from the race later that day.

"Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks," read a tweet from the official Team TotalEnergies account. "Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France."

Australian cyclist Michael Gogl, competing with Alpecin-Deceuninck, was also seriously injured in the crash. His team announced that he had broken his collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone and later wrote that Gogl had to be treated for artery damage that it is now under control.