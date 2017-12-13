Tour de France champ Chris Froome fails doping test, faces possible suspension

Froome is coming off his fourth Tour de France title. Getty Images

Chris Froome, the reigning Tour de France champion, is facing a suspension from cycling after failing a September doping test during the Spanish Vuelta, which he won following his Tour de France triumph in July.

Team Sky told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Froome, who has not been suspended, had a concentration of asthma drug salbutamol two times higher than the World Anti-Doping Agency's permitted levels.

Froome, in a statement, said:

"It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are. I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms (always within the permissible limits) and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader's jersey. "My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor's advice to increase my Salbutamol dosage. As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose. "I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The U.C.I. is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires."

While Froome may have a legitimate medical reason for that high of a concentration of salbutamol in his system, it's yet again not a good look for cycling, which has repeatedly been rocked by doping scandals.

American hero Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles over drug use, while former Armstrong teammate Floyd Landis was stripped of his 2006 title and Alberto Contador lost the 2010 title.

Froome had his sights set on joining the likes of cycling legends Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain on the list of five-time Tour de France champions in the upcoming 2018 Tour de France.

According to the AP report, Salbutamol is a drug that helps expand lung capacity and can be used as a performance-enhancing drug to increase endurance. Commonly marketed as Ventolin, salbutamol is classified as a beta-2 agonist and WADA allows it to be taken through inhalation only, in limited amounts.

Froome's use of his asthma medication has been well documented, but like any modern Tour de France winner, the 32-year-old rider has repeatedly faced questions on whether he is a clean rider. He has always denied wrongdoing.

If found guilty, Froome could lose his Vuelta title and face a long suspension.