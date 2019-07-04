Tour de France odds, predictions 2019: Cycling expert locks in top picks, best bets, biggest surprises

The 2019 Tour de France begins its brutal, three-week journey through France on Saturday, and this year's version of the race is the most wide open in years. Three of the top four finishers from last year's Tour -- Tom Dumoulin (second), four-time champ Chris Froome (third) and Primoz Roglic (fourth) -- are not in this year's race. And there are even questions surrounding the current form of defending champion Geraint Thomas. That has left 22-year-old Colombian climbing sensation Egan Bernal, who has started in only one other grand tour, as the slight favorite. Vegas lists Bernal at 2-1, Thomas at 11-4, and Jakob Fuglsang at 11-2 in the latest 2019 Tour de France odds. The Tour commences on Saturday with Stage 1 in Brussels. With such a wide open edition of the Tour on tap, you'll want to read how SportsL:ine's Gene Menez breaks down the race before making any 2019 Tour de France picks and cycling predictions of your own.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of games for almost 14 years, Menez has obsessively followed the Tour de France for more than three decades. He has been following the event since the mid-1980s when John Tesh was hosting CBS' coverage and providing the musical score for the broadcast.

Menez has analyzed the 2019 Tour de France route and contenders and picked his top three finishers for the yellow jersey, as well as the winners of the green jersey (for best sprinter), polka dot jersey (best climber) and white jersey (best young rider).

Thomas, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-2. The 33-year-old from Wales enters the Tour de France 2019 as the co-leader on the world's top squad, Team Ineos (previously known as Team Sky).

But his preparation for the race has been less than ideal. In his first major race this year, he abandoned the Tirreno-Adriatico with an illness. Then a crash knocked him out of contention of the Tour of the Basque Country. He appeared to be on target for a peak July performance after a third in the Tour de Romandie, but a crash in the Tour de Suisse knocked him out of that race and cut short his final preparation for the Tour de France.

In addition, the reduction of time trial miles in this year's Tour slashes the advantage of Thomas, the reigning British time trial champion.

Menez's pick to win the Tour de France 2019 is a rider who has never won a grand tour, much less the Tour de France. Menez knows this rider will excel in the mountain stages of the third week and find himself atop the podium in Paris on July 28.

Egan Bernal 2-1

Geraint Thomas 11-4

Jakob Fuglsang 11-2

Adam Yates 12-1

Richie Porte 16-1

Nairo Quintana 18-1

Thibaut Pinot 20-1

Romain Bardet 25-1

Steven Kruijswijk 25-1

Mikel Landa 25-1

Vincenzo Nibali 25-1

Rigoberto Uran 25-1

Enric Mas 30-1

Emanuel Buchmann 60-1

Wouter Poels 60-1

Simon Yates 60-1

Rohan Dennis 80-1

Daniel Martin 80-1

Alejandro Valverde 80-1

Tejay Van Garderen 80-1

Julian Alaphilippe 150-1

Fabio Aru 150-1

George Bennett 200-1

David Gaudu 250-1

Wilco Kelderman 250-1