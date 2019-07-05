Tour de France odds, predictions 2019: Proven cycling expert locks in top picks, best bets, biggest surprises

On Saturday, Colombian climbing sensation Egan Bernal embarks on a three-week journey to win his first grand tour when he rolls out for Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France in Brussels. The 22-year-old rider has been tabbed as the co-leader for Team Ineos alongside defending Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas. Bernal is coming off an impressive tune-up victory in the Tour de Suisse, while Thomas crashed out of that same race. Oddsmakers list Bernal as the 2-1 favorite for a wide open 2019 Tour de France field that will not have three of the top four finishers from last year. Thomas is the second biggest favorite at 11-4, while Jakob Fuglsang is close behind at 11-2. The Tour de France 2019 concludes on July 28 in Paris. With such a wide open event set to take place, you'll want to read how SportsLine staff writer Gene Menez breaks down the race before making any 2019 Tour de France picks of your own.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of games for almost 14 years, Menez has obsessively followed the Tour de France for more than three decades. He has been following the event since the mid-1980s when John Tesh was hosting CBS' coverage and providing the musical score for the broadcast.

Menez has analyzed the 2019 Tour de France route and contenders and picked his top three finishers for the yellow jersey, as well as the winners of the green jersey (for best sprinter), polka dot jersey (best climber) and white jersey (best young rider).

One shocker: We can tell you Menez is fading Thomas, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-2. In fact, Menez says Thomas doesn't even finish on the podium. The 33-year-old from Wales enters the Tour de France 2019 as the co-leader on the world's top squad, Team Ineos (previously known as Team Sky).

But his preparation for the race has been less than ideal. In his first major race this year, he abandoned the Tirreno-Adriatico with an illness. Then a crash knocked him out of contention of the Tour of the Basque Country. He appeared to be on target for a peak July performance after a third in the Tour de Romandie, but a crash in the Tour de Suisse knocked him out of that race and cut short his final preparation for the Tour de France.

In addition, the reduction of time trial miles in this year's Tour slashes the advantage of Thomas, the reigning British time trial champion.

We can also tell you that Menez is picking Peter Sagan to win the green jersey, awarded to the best sprinter. The 29-year-old Slovak has won the jersey a record-tying six times and has often done so in dominating fashion. His ability to compete with the fastest sprinters in the world while also having the legs to get over the hillier climbs that thwart other sprinters makes him difficult to beat. Only Sagan being forced to abandon the race or being disqualified, which happened in 2017, can keep him out of green in Paris.

Egan Bernal 2-1

Geraint Thomas 11-4

Jakob Fuglsang 11-2

Adam Yates 12-1

Richie Porte 16-1

Nairo Quintana 18-1

Thibaut Pinot 20-1

Romain Bardet 25-1

Steven Kruijswijk 25-1

Mikel Landa 25-1

Vincenzo Nibali 25-1

Rigoberto Uran 25-1

Enric Mas 30-1

Emanuel Buchmann 60-1

Wouter Poels 60-1

Simon Yates 60-1

Rohan Dennis 80-1

Daniel Martin 80-1

Alejandro Valverde 80-1

Tejay Van Garderen 80-1

Julian Alaphilippe 150-1

Fabio Aru 150-1

George Bennett 200-1

David Gaudu 250-1

Wilco Kelderman 250-1